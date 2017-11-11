Carver Tigers blanked by Mary Persons in first-round loss

The Carver Tigers’ up-and-down 2017 campaign came to a quiet close in Forsyth Friday night.
Carver had no answer against Mary Persons in the Class 4A first round matchup, falling to the Bulldogs in a 27-0 defeat. The loss was the first time the Tigers were shut out since they faced Class 6A Colquitt County in September 2013.
The Tigers’ defense held Mary Persons for the most part in the first half, surrendering 10 points through the first 17 minutes of play. But with only three seconds left before halftime, DeAdrek Alford added a 10-yard touchdown reception, leaving Carver in a 17-0 lead.
Mary Persons’ final score of the night summed up the evening for the Carver offense. Backed up on their own goal line, the Tigers fumbled the football, which the Bulldogs recovered for another score.
The Tigers end their season with a 3-8 record, the team’s most losses in a season since 1997.
