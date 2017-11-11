Carver's Justin Swain carries into the end zone untouched for Carver's first touchdown of the game against Cairo Friday night October 13, 2017
Carver's Justin Swain carries into the end zone untouched for Carver's first touchdown of the game against Cairo Friday night October 13, 2017 Darrell Roaden Special to the Ledger-Enquirer
Carver's Justin Swain carries into the end zone untouched for Carver's first touchdown of the game against Cairo Friday night October 13, 2017 Darrell Roaden Special to the Ledger-Enquirer

High School Sports

Carver Tigers blanked by Mary Persons in first-round loss

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

November 11, 2017 12:38 PM

The Carver Tigers’ up-and-down 2017 campaign came to a quiet close in Forsyth Friday night.

Carver had no answer against Mary Persons in the Class 4A first round matchup, falling to the Bulldogs in a 27-0 defeat. The loss was the first time the Tigers were shut out since they faced Class 6A Colquitt County in September 2013.

The Tigers’ defense held Mary Persons for the most part in the first half, surrendering 10 points through the first 17 minutes of play. But with only three seconds left before halftime, DeAdrek Alford added a 10-yard touchdown reception, leaving Carver in a 17-0 lead.

Mary Persons’ final score of the night summed up the evening for the Carver offense. Backed up on their own goal line, the Tigers fumbled the football, which the Bulldogs recovered for another score.

The Tigers end their season with a 3-8 record, the team’s most losses in a season since 1997.

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

    Here's a quick look behind the scene's of the Ledger-Enquirer's recent photo shoot for the Dandy Dozen, a pre-season selection of some of the top high school football players in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition 2:03

Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team 2:57

Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

View More Video