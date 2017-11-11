Smiths Station, Central, Russell Co. compete at cross country state meets

Three local schools were represented in their classifications state cross country meet in Oakville, Ala., on Saturday.
The Smiths Station boys team posted the best finish among the local teams, taking eighth place in Class 7A. As far as the Panthers’ top runners, Silas Franklin finished seventh with a time of 16:01.29, Tyler Harman took 29th at 16:33.57 and Tallon Hairston placed 46th by clocking in at 16:55.73.
Smiths Station and Central had participants in the girls race, though neither team placed in the top 12. Central’s Adley Burkes was the team’s top runner, as she finished 55th with a time of 20:34.56. Waverly Peters finished 90th for Smiths Station, clocking in at 21:46.10.
Russell County had one girls runner in the Class 6A race, according to the official results. Taryn Cameron came in at 23:21.78, good for 114th in the race.
Class 7A boys team results
1. Mountain Brook - 16:17.19 average; 2. Huntsvillle - 16:19.26; 3. Vestavia Hills - 16:22.37; 4. Hoover - 16:30.26; 5. Grissom - 16:34.57
Class 7A girls team results
1. Auburn - 18:52.53 average; 2. Huntsville - 19:03.22; 3. Mountain Brook - 19:05.79; 4. Hoover - 19:24.78; 5. Baker - 20:23.89
Class 6A girls team results
1. Fort Payne - 20:02.91 average; 2. Homewood - 20:04.94; 3. John Carroll Catholic - 21:05.90; 4. Peham - 21:10.38; 5. Florence - 20:59.56
