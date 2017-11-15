Smiths Station’s Alonie Sutton, Kennedy Brown sign track scholarships

5:33 Smiths Station's Alonie Sutton, Kennedy Brown discuss signing scholarships Pause

2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

3:24 “Operation Hidden Guardian” leads to 21 arrests in Columbus area sting

1:59 Local special needs students treated to free rides at the Greater Columbus

1:34 16-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty in shooting near Young Avenue

1:50 Artist captures spirit of local coffee shop through portraits of customers

1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

1:21 Mom makes son mow lawns after school suspension