Smiths Station’s Alonie Sutton, Kennedy Brown sign track scholarships

Two of Smiths Station’s top track and field athletes will call the Southeastern Conference home once their time as Panthers comes to a close.
Alonie Sutton and Kennedy Brown signed with SEC schools in a ceremony at Smiths Station Wednesday. Sutton signed with Tennessee, while Brown signed with Auburn.
Sutton was the 2017 All-Bi-City Female Track Athlete of the Year after excelling in her junior season. She explained that she knew Tennessee was the right place for her when she had her third visit. After spending time around the coaches and taking in the atmosphere, she felt she was ready to commit.
“At first, I whispered (that I wanted to commit) to my sister,” Sutton said. “My mom stopped me and said, ‘If you want to go, that’s OK. Go ahead and say it.’ That’s what I did, and everybody was relieved.”
That commitment was sealed with her signature Wednesday. She plans to compete in the long jump and triple jump for the Volunteers and has the ultimate goal of competing in the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Sutton knows a great deal of work lies ahead, but that’s never been something she’s shied away from. After all, she is aware just how rare a chance she now has.
“It feels great because I know a lot of people don’t get that opportunity,” Sutton said. “It meant a great deal to my family, and everyone was so proud. I was just happy I could do that thing I’ve been dreaming of doing.”
Brown, meanwhile, spoke highly of her experience visiting Auburn. She attended a football game and pointed out how cool it was to watch Spirit, the school’s live eagle, fly through the air during the pregame. She plans to compete in the long jump and triple jump at Auburn.
Brown realizes the competition will go up a notch when she arrives at Auburn, but she’s just grateful she’ll have the chance to prove herself.
“This is what I’ve wanted forever. My coaches and my family, they supported me through it all,” Brown said. “I know it’s going to be hard, but I’m determined to work hard so I can compete at that level.”
Brown and Sutton sat beside each other at the ceremony, and that wasn’t just because they are teammates and classmates. Brown said Sutton is like a sister to her, and ever since Brown has been competing, Sutton has been right alongside her.
Brown and Sutton have one more season together as Panthers. The two will likely cross paths while in the same conference, and in Smiths Station assistant track coach James Ferguson’s opinion, will one day find themselves on the world’s biggest stage.
“Y’all are going to be competing in the Olympics against each other,” Ferguson said.
