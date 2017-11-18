Carver High running back Justin Swain rushes against Northside High at Kinnett Stadium Friday, September 15, 2017.
Carver High running back Justin Swain rushes against Northside High at Kinnett Stadium Friday, September 15, 2017. Robin Trimarchi

High School Sports

Georgia high school playoff football scores | Nov. 17, 2017

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 03:13 AM

Friday’s Scores

GHSA A Private

Second Round

Athens Academy 56, First Presbyterian Day 7

Darlington 33, Aquinas 14

Eagle’s Landing Christian 54, Savannah Christian Prep 0

Mt. Paran Christian 53, Mount Vernon 12

Prince Avenue Christian 33, Whitefield Academy 7

Stratford 36, Fellowship Christian School 22

GHSA A Public

Second Round

Charlton County 42, Commerce 14

Irwin County 28, Lincoln County 14

Manchester 58, Washington-Wilkes 20

Mitchell County 22, Schley County 21

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 20, Marion County 12

GHSA Class 2A

Second Round

Benedictine Military 70, Jefferson County 21

Brooks County 35, Dodge County 17

Heard County 41, Pepperell 28

Rabun County 35, B.E.S.T. Academy 2

GHSA Class 3A

Second Round

Calhoun 28, Monroe Area 20

Cedar Grove 58, Dawson County 13

Greater Atlanta Christian 38, Lovett 21

Jenkins 35, Cook 34

Liberty County 21, Westside-Macon 0

Pike County 26, Crisp County 25

GHSA Class 4A

Second Round

Blessed Trinity 21, Cartersville 19

Burke County 41, Cairo 23

Jefferson 28, Ridgeland 21

Marist 31, Cedartown 18

Mary Persons 39, Baldwin 14

GHSA Class 5A

Second Round

Buford 48, Maynard Jackson 0

Carrollton 44, Arabia Mountain 0

Carver-Atlanta 33, Flowery Branch 19

Rome 56, Southwest DeKalb 0

Starr’s Mill 49, Bainbridge 28

Stockbridge 10, Ware County 7

GHSA Class 6A

Second Round

Allatoona 14, Dacula 13

Coffee 55, Evans 21

Harrison 45, Winder-Barrow 17

Lee County 38, Grovetown 6

Tucker 28, Northside-Warner Robins 7

GHSA Class 7A

Second Round

Archer 16, Mill Creek 10

Brookwood 28, Milton 23

North Gwinnett 35, Grayson 28

Tift County 31, Hillgrove 24

