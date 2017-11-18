Georgia high school playoff football scores | Nov. 17, 2017

Friday’s Scores
GHSA A Private
Second Round
Athens Academy 56, First Presbyterian Day 7
Darlington 33, Aquinas 14
Eagle’s Landing Christian 54, Savannah Christian Prep 0
Mt. Paran Christian 53, Mount Vernon 12
Prince Avenue Christian 33, Whitefield Academy 7
Stratford 36, Fellowship Christian School 22
GHSA A Public
Second Round
Charlton County 42, Commerce 14
Irwin County 28, Lincoln County 14
Manchester 58, Washington-Wilkes 20
Mitchell County 22, Schley County 21
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 20, Marion County 12
GHSA Class 2A
Second Round
Benedictine Military 70, Jefferson County 21
Brooks County 35, Dodge County 17
Heard County 41, Pepperell 28
Rabun County 35, B.E.S.T. Academy 2
GHSA Class 3A
Second Round
Calhoun 28, Monroe Area 20
Cedar Grove 58, Dawson County 13
Greater Atlanta Christian 38, Lovett 21
Jenkins 35, Cook 34
Liberty County 21, Westside-Macon 0
Pike County 26, Crisp County 25
GHSA Class 4A
Second Round
Blessed Trinity 21, Cartersville 19
Burke County 41, Cairo 23
Jefferson 28, Ridgeland 21
Marist 31, Cedartown 18
Mary Persons 39, Baldwin 14
GHSA Class 5A
Second Round
Buford 48, Maynard Jackson 0
Carrollton 44, Arabia Mountain 0
Carver-Atlanta 33, Flowery Branch 19
Rome 56, Southwest DeKalb 0
Starr’s Mill 49, Bainbridge 28
Stockbridge 10, Ware County 7
GHSA Class 6A
Second Round
Allatoona 14, Dacula 13
Coffee 55, Evans 21
Harrison 45, Winder-Barrow 17
Lee County 38, Grovetown 6
Tucker 28, Northside-Warner Robins 7
GHSA Class 7A
Second Round
Archer 16, Mill Creek 10
Brookwood 28, Milton 23
North Gwinnett 35, Grayson 28
Tift County 31, Hillgrove 24
