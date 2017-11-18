Marion County football falls to Mount Zion in second round

Despite a late push to tie Friday’s second round matchup against Mount Zion, the Marion County Eagles saw their season come to a close.
Marion County fell 20-12 in the showdown in Carrollton. The Eagles drew as close as two points in the fourth quarter when running back Travon Matthews scored on a 6-yard run with 2:40 left in the game. The ensuing two-point conversion failed, leaving Marion County (9-3) trailing 14-12.
Mount Zion tacked on six more points on a 56-yard touchdown pass with 58 seconds remaining. Down by eight points, Marion County had time to score a touchdown and force overtime but were unable to do so.
Marion County trailed for the entirety of the Class A Public playoff game. With Mount Zion ahead 7-0, Trice McCannon came up big defensively when he picked up a fumble and returned it eight yards for a touchdown. The Eagles’ extra point was no good, leaving Marion County behind 7-6 with 4:05 left in the second quarter.
Mount Zion padded its lead in the third quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run to go up 14-6. It was the last score before Matthews made it to the end zone and kept Marion County’s hopes alive.
Mount Zion moves on to play Manchester on Friday.
