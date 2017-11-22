You Lucky Devil: Central alum scores with elaborate proposal on football field

With football still in full swing in Alabama, former Central High School center Bam Marcus may have executed the trick play of the year on Friday.
Marcus, a 2000 graduate of Central, pulled off a detailed setup to propose to his girlfriend, Cynthia Sanders. After getting Sanders on the football field under the guise of recreating a moment from his playing days, Marcus popped the question in front of a roaring Garrett-Harrison Stadium.
Though Sanders initially took off running, she excitedly returned to Marcus and said yes.
“I was so shocked,” Sanders said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe you’re doing this in front of everybody.’ Then I came back and I said yes. He put the ring on my finger, and I started yelling. It was hilarious, it was surprising and it was sweet all at once.”
To fully appreciate the on-field proposal, it’s important to know the relationship between Marcus and Sanders, who graduated from Central in 1990. In the three years they’ve been together, they’ve been a fixture at Central football and basketball games, so much so that they have assigned seats at the football stadium and the basketball gym.
Friday night football games became an unofficial date night for the two, whether the game was in Phenix City or on the road. Marcus brought a Texas A&M tradition to the relationship, kissing Sanders after every Central touchdown just like the Aggie cadets kiss their dates.
With Central’s playoff showdown against Lee-Montgomery coming up, Marcus knew he and Sanders would be going. But for this game, Marcus had a plan to make it unforgettable.
In the days and hours leading up to the Red Devils’ second round playoff game, Marcus started lining everything up. He got paid for the week, picked up the engagement ring and headed to the high school where he ran into principal Tommy Vickers, who was a football coach when Marcus was a Red Devil.
Central usually recognizes various students or community members at its football games, so Marcus asked if Vickers had many acknowledgements lined up for the Lee game. Vickers explained that with it being November and the Red Devils’ 11th game of the season, the load was lighter than usual.
Vickers asked why Marcus was curious, and Marcus retrieved the ring from his pocket.
“His eyes got big like he was her,” Marcus said. “I told him I didn’t need anything but three minutes.”
With Vickers’ go-ahead, Marcus began making all the arrangements.
Marcus decided that he, Sanders and Marcus’ best friend, former Central running back Otis Stephens, would recreate a play from their 1999 season as a way to get Sanders on the field. When Sanders wasn’t looking, Marcus forwarded her friends’ numbers from her phone to his, making sure that they would be there to celebrate the engagement.
Sanders said she was confused to see four of her best friends and her two sisters at the game, but each gave a logical explanation so she didn’t think twice about it. The three walked on the field about 30 minutes before kickoff and got in position, with Sanders serving as the center, Marcus standing at quarterback and Stephens prepping to be the play’s receiver.
Sanders made a clean snap, Marcus fired the ball to his former teammate and the crowd celebrated as Stephens crossed the goal line. As the PA announcer talked about the play from 18 years ago, Sanders stood and listened as Marcus waved his arms for the crowd to get louder.
Sanders thought Marcus was just enjoying reliving the glory days of his high school career. Then she saw him get down on one knee.
“I didn’t even see the ring at first. I just saw him get down on his knee, and I knew what that meant,” Sanders said. I had no idea it was going to be my night.”
Marcus estimated Sanders ran “about 17 yards” in the other direction when she realized he was proposing. As she screamed and cried tears of joy, Sanders returned and said yes, much to the delight of Marcus and the crowd in attendance.
Marcus said every night since the proposal has ended the same way, with the two lying in bed discussing the proposal. He said Sanders continues to bring it up throughout the day and is still shocked at how well he pulled off all aspects of it. Sanders said they haven’t finalized a date yet, but she is looking at April or May 2018 as realistic options.
As momentous as the engagement was for Marcus and Sanders’ lives together, they still had a game to watch. Marcus said it was one he’ll be talking about 20 years from now not only because of his proposal, but also because of Central wide receiver Justyn Ross’ one-handed touchdown grab.
Sanders is as big of a Central fan as her new fiance, and the Red Devils’ victory was the perfect way to cap off a night she’ll never forget.
“It felt like I won twice,” Sanders said. “They won the game, and I won my man.”
