Manchester faces Mount Zion with Class A semis spot on the line

The Manchester Blue Devils are one win away from making a semifinals appearance for the first time since 1997, when the team won a state title. To do that, the Blue Devils will have to handle a talented Mount Zion team.
Manchester hosts Mount Zion Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Class A Public quarterfinals matchup. The Blue Devils enter the game fresh off a 58-20 blowout victory over Washington-Wilkes, while Mount Zion fended off Marion County 20-12.
The Blue Devils’ win over Washington-Wilkes was the team’s first postseason game thanks to a first round bye, and the team showed no signs of missing a step. Manchester stormed out to a 50-0 lead at halftime, once again demonstrating why they are viewed by many as the team to beat.
While the work week is a little different thanks to the holiday, Manchester head coach Evan Hochstetler has been pleased with what his team has put forth.
“Our kids came out focused. They understand the importance of this football game,” Hochstetler said. “Anytime you play the week of Thanksgiving, the competition is going to be at a high level. They realize that and that this community is behind them. They want to show up and play on Friday night.”
The Blue Devils have been an electric team thanks to playmakers such as Kelvin Turner, Kalil Brawner and Deenizeo Gamble, but the Eagles may have just as much firepower on their side. Hochstetler pointed to wide receiver Iaan Cousin as a player who can wreak havoc on a defense, and he also spoke highly of the team’s quarterback and two of its wing backs.
Hochstetler said what makes the Mount Zion offense so good is its unpredictability. He estimated that the Eagles run the ball 70 percent of the time, but he noted that they’re capable of taking whatever an opposing defense will give them.
“They’ve got four playmakers on the field you have to hold accountable at all times,” Hochstetler said. “It’s like playing a team that just gives it to that one running back 20 or 30 times a game. This team, they’re going to take what you give them, and they’re not going to run anything you take away. It’s going to be a big challenge for your defense.”
For Hochstetler, physicality is the name of the game, which is something Manchester has played with all season. He said it was crucial that the Blue Devils win the turnover battle Friday, which is exactly what they did one week ago. He also looks for his players to handle themselves well on special teams and to execute their alignments and assignments accordingly.
A victory Friday would put the Blue Devils one win away from the state title game. Though that berth would be a huge payoff for all those countless hours for so many team members, Hochstetler knows better than to look ahead before it’s time.
“(Making the semis) would be a realization of all the hard work our players have put in and our coaches have put in. The community is behind us, and it’s been a long time since we’ve been one of the final four teams,” Hochstetler said. “As a football team, we’re extremely focused on what we have to do. If we’re lucky enough to come out on top, we’ll think about the semis.
“Until then, we’re completely focused on Mount Zion.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
