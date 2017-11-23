Central looks to break its playoff trend against McGill-Toolen

Central head coach Jamey DuBose has spoken all season about this year’s Red Devils team taking the next step. In order for that to happen, Central must defeat the team that has crushed its hopes for two straight postseasons.
The Red Devils get their biggest test yet Friday when they host the Yellow Jackets in a Class 7A semifinals matchup featuring two undefeated teams. It’s the third consecutive showdown in the semis for the two squads, with McGill-Toolen claiming victory in each game.
DuBose has stressed throughout the playoff run that he and his players do not care who the next team is on the schedule. Still, it would be foolish to think getting a rematch isn’t at least a little appetizing.
“Deep down in your heart, it does mean a little bit more that it’s McGill again,” DuBose said. “You’ve got the opportunity to maybe get a little revenge for your former players. The (Central) teams from the last two years have set the standard for us to get in the semifinals. It’s kind of like this team’s time to move this thing to the next step and move on.”
Though Friday’s meeting rings all too familiar for everyone involved, this isn’t the exact same McGill-Toolen of yesterday. The Yellow Jackets are in their first year under head coach Earnest Hill, who replaced Caleb Ross when he took the Opelika job. DuBose estimated that at least 15 players from last year’s McGill-Toolen team graduated, leaving role players from 2016 to fill the void.
Even with those changes, DuBose said a lot of the things about the Yellow Jackets have remained the same from last season.
“To be honest with you, I think it’s a carbon copy,” DuBose said. “They’re minus a few explosive receivers outside, but they’ve got some good football players. The defensive coordinator (from last year) is the head coach now and is still running the same defense. Offensively, they’re maybe a little different formation-wise, but for the most part they’re the same offense.”
As far as Friday’s game goes, DuBose stressed the need for his offense to get off to a good start. He recalled the 2015 showdown, which featured an early blocked punt that helped the Yellow Jackets take a 7-0 lead, as well as last year’s game, when an interception fueled what was a 14-0 start for McGill-Toolen.
The Red Devils’ defensive play will be just as important. DuBose estimated that in the 2016 meeting, McGill-Toolen hit six plays that went for at least 60 yards. The Yellow Jackets showed in last week’s 31-13 win over Auburn that they’re still capable of creating those big plays, which is something DuBose and his assistants are wary of.
The Red Devils have had a bevy of high points in 2017, but many would argue those moments would be worthless if the team can’t exercise its playoff demons against the Yellow Jackets.
DuBose has said he wants his team to play like it’s No. 1 in Alabama and in the nation. Judging by how talented McGill-Toolen appears to be, the Red Devils will have to play like the champs Friday in order to keep their title hopes alive.
“This is the third year now, and it’s just time to go out and seal it,” DuBose said. “It’s time to go out there and find a way to get a win in this big ballgame.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
