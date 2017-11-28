It’s early in the 2017-2018 season, but the Carver Tigers are considered among the top teams in Class 4A.
High School Sports

Carver boys among top teams in latest basketball poll

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

November 28, 2017 03:30 PM

The Carver Tigers boys basketball team has handled its business in the early portion of its season, and their work has already garnered some attention.

Kyle Sandy, whose website Sandy’s Spiel provides weekly boys and girls basketball rankings, has Carver as the No. 7 team in Class 4A. Carver is 2-0 so far this season with victories over Tucker and Mays.

Below is Sandy’s latest basketball rankings:

Class 7A

1. McEachern (3-0)

2. Norcross (5-1)

3. Wheeler (3-2)

4. Newton (4-0)

5. Duluth (4-0)

6. Grayson (3-1)

7. Meadowcreek (4-1)

8. Collins Hill (4-0)

9. Mountain View (2-1)

10. Discovery (4-2)

Class 6A

1. Gainesville (0-3)

2. Dacula (1-2)

3. Langston Hughes (0-2)

4. Coffee (0-0)

5. Bradwell Institute (3-0)

6. Tri-Cities (2-1)

7. Douglas County (1-1)

8. Jonesboro (0-0)

9. Tucker (2-1)

10. Brunswick (1-0)

Class 5A

1. Warner Robins (2-0)

2. Buford (2-2)

3. Cedar Shoals (2-1)

4. Southwest DeKalb (3-1)

5. Miller Grove (1-2)

6. Eagle’s Landing (0-0)

7. McIntosh (1-0)

8. Columbia (1-1)

9. Lithonia (4-1)

10. Maynard Jackson (4-0)

Class 4A

1. Upson-Lee (4-0)

2. St. Pius X (3-0)

3. Sandy Creek (2-1)

4. Baldwin (2-2)

5. Cartersville (0-0)

6. Mary Persons (1-0)

7. Carver-Columbus (2-0)

8. Stephens County (1-0)

9. Westover (1-2)

10. Americus-Sumter (3-0)

Class 3A

1. Morgan County (4-0)

2. Johnson-Savannah (1-0)

3. Greater Atlanta Christian (3-1)

4. Cedar Grove (0-2)

5. Westside-Macon (0-1)

6. Jenkins (0-1)

7. Pace Academy (0-0)

8. Calhoun (0-0)

9. Dougherty (2-1)

10. Westminster (2-1)

Class 2A

1. Glenn Hills (1-0)

2. Banks County (2-0)

3. Dublin (1-0)

4. Thomasville (3-0)

5. South Atlanta (2-1)

6. Swainsboro (0-1)

7. Jeff Davis (3-0)

8. Butler (1-0)

9. Therrell (4-2)

10. Northeast-Macon (3-0)

Class A-Private

1. St. Francis (2-1)

2. Aquinas (1-1)

3. Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (1-1)

4. Wesleyan (1-0)

5. Stratford Academy (0-0)

6. Lakeview Academy (1-2)

7. North Cobb Christian (3-1)

8. King’s Ridge Christian (2-0)

9. Mt. Pisgah (3-1)

10. Holy Innocents’ (0-3)

Class A-Public

1. Calhoun County (2-0)

2. Central-Talbotton (2-0)

3. Macon County (0-0)

4. Treutlen (0-0)

5. Montgomery County (2-0)

6. Wilcox County (1-1)

7. Wilkinson County (0-0)

8. Pelham (0-0)

9. Woodville-Tompkins (1-1)

10. Mt. Zion-Carroll (0-0)

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

