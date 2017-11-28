Carver girls ranked No. 1 in high school basketball poll

The Carver Lady Tigers may have been runners-up last year, but entering Week 2 of this season, some see them as the team to beat.
Kyle Sandy, whose website Sandy’s Spiel provides weekly boys and girls basketball rankings, has Carver as the No. 1 team in Class 4A. Carver is 2-0 so far this season with victories over Opelika and Macon County.
Carver wasn’t the only local team ranked in their classification. Marion County sits at No. 6 in the Class A-Public rankings.
Below is Sandy’s latest basketball rankings:
Class 7A
1. Westlake (3-0)
2. Collins Hill (3-1)
3. McEachern (4-1)
4. Norcross (4-1)
5. Colquitt County (3-1)
6. Newton (4-1)
7. Cherokee (3-1)
8. North Forsyth (4-1)
9. Brookwood (2-1)
10. South Gwinnett (5-0)
Class 6A
1.Lovejoy (4-0)
2. Harrison (2-1)
3. Winder-Barrow (3-0)
4. Northview (2-1)
5. Sequoyah (2-0)
6. Alpharetta (3-0)
7. Forest Park (2-1)
8. Lanier (5-1)
9. Valdosta (1-2)
10. Stephenson (1-3)
Class 5A
1. Buford (3-0)
2. Flowery Branch (3-0)
3. Eagle’s Landing (3-2)
4. Carrollton (1-1)
5. Bainbridge (4-0)
6. Villa Rica (1-0)
7. Southwest DeKalb (0-3)
8. Maynard Jackson (1-0)
9. Arabia Mountain (2-1)
10. Fayette County (4-0)
Class 4A
1. Carver-Columbus (2-0)
2. Spalding (4-0)
3. Henry County (4-0)
4. Luella (5-0)
5. Jefferson (1-2)
6. Northwest Whitfield (2-1)
7. West Hall (4-0)
8. Madison County (0-2)
9. Baldwin (3-0)
10. Burke County (2-0)
Class 3A
1. Greater Atlanta Christian (4-0)
2. Beach (2-0)
3. Central-Macon (0-0)
4. Franklin County (3-0)
5. Lovett (4-1)
6. Johnson-Savannah (0-2)
7. Haralson County (0-0)
8. Dawson County (2-1)
9. Hart County (1-1)
10. Tattnall County (3-0)
Class 2A
1. Laney (2-0)
2. Rabun County (3-0)
3. Fitzgerald (2-0)
4. Model (3-1)
5. Swainsboro (1-0)
6. Banks County (2-0)
7. Putnam County (2-0)
8. Dodge County (3-0)
9. Berrien (2-1)
10. Bleckley County (1-0)
Class A-Private
1. Holy Innocents’ (4-1)
2. Wesleyan (3-0)
3. St. Francis (2-1)
4. Fellowship Christian (1-0)
5. Landmark Christian (3-1)
6. Stratford Academy (2-0)
7. Greenforest (1-1)
8. Prince Avenue Christian (1-0)
9. Pinecrest Academy (1-1)
10. Lakeview Academy (0-2)
Class A-Public
1. Pelham (0-0)
2. Telfair County (3-0)
3. Wheeler County (1-1)
4. Greenville (2-0)
5. Treutlen (0-0)
6. Marion County (0-0)
7. Macon County (0-1)
8. Turner County (0-0)
9. Wilcox County (1-0)
10. Woodville-Tompkins (0-2)
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
