The Carver Lady Tigers have been impressive in the early stretch of the season and hold the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A as a result Jordan D. Hill jhill@ledger-enquirer.com
Carver girls ranked No. 1 in high school basketball poll

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

November 28, 2017 04:17 PM

The Carver Lady Tigers may have been runners-up last year, but entering Week 2 of this season, some see them as the team to beat.

Kyle Sandy, whose website Sandy’s Spiel provides weekly boys and girls basketball rankings, has Carver as the No. 1 team in Class 4A. Carver is 2-0 so far this season with victories over Opelika and Macon County.

Carver wasn’t the only local team ranked in their classification. Marion County sits at No. 6 in the Class A-Public rankings.

Below is Sandy’s latest basketball rankings:

Class 7A

1. Westlake (3-0)

2. Collins Hill (3-1)

3. McEachern (4-1)

4. Norcross (4-1)

5. Colquitt County (3-1)

6. Newton (4-1)

7. Cherokee (3-1)

8. North Forsyth (4-1)

9. Brookwood (2-1)

10. South Gwinnett (5-0)

Class 6A

1.Lovejoy (4-0)

2. Harrison (2-1)

3. Winder-Barrow (3-0)

4. Northview (2-1)

5. Sequoyah (2-0)

6. Alpharetta (3-0)

7. Forest Park (2-1)

8. Lanier (5-1)

9. Valdosta (1-2)

10. Stephenson (1-3)

Class 5A

1. Buford (3-0)

2. Flowery Branch (3-0)

3. Eagle’s Landing (3-2)

4. Carrollton (1-1)

5. Bainbridge (4-0)

6. Villa Rica (1-0)

7. Southwest DeKalb (0-3)

8. Maynard Jackson (1-0)

9. Arabia Mountain (2-1)

10. Fayette County (4-0)

Class 4A

1. Carver-Columbus (2-0)

2. Spalding (4-0)

3. Henry County (4-0)

4. Luella (5-0)

5. Jefferson (1-2)

6. Northwest Whitfield (2-1)

7. West Hall (4-0)

8. Madison County (0-2)

9. Baldwin (3-0)

10. Burke County (2-0)

Class 3A

1. Greater Atlanta Christian (4-0)

2. Beach (2-0)

3. Central-Macon (0-0)

4. Franklin County (3-0)

5. Lovett (4-1)

6. Johnson-Savannah (0-2)

7. Haralson County (0-0)

8. Dawson County (2-1)

9. Hart County (1-1)

10. Tattnall County (3-0)

Class 2A

1. Laney (2-0)

2. Rabun County (3-0)

3. Fitzgerald (2-0)

4. Model (3-1)

5. Swainsboro (1-0)

6. Banks County (2-0)

7. Putnam County (2-0)

8. Dodge County (3-0)

9. Berrien (2-1)

10. Bleckley County (1-0)

Class A-Private

1. Holy Innocents’ (4-1)

2. Wesleyan (3-0)

3. St. Francis (2-1)

4. Fellowship Christian (1-0)

5. Landmark Christian (3-1)

6. Stratford Academy (2-0)

7. Greenforest (1-1)

8. Prince Avenue Christian (1-0)

9. Pinecrest Academy (1-1)

10. Lakeview Academy (0-2)

Class A-Public

1. Pelham (0-0)

2. Telfair County (3-0)

3. Wheeler County (1-1)

4. Greenville (2-0)

5. Treutlen (0-0)

6. Marion County (0-0)

7. Macon County (0-1)

8. Turner County (0-0)

9. Wilcox County (1-0)

10. Woodville-Tompkins (0-2)

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

