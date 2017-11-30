AHSAA announces football region realignments for 2018-2020

The Alabama High School Athletic Association released its updated football regions for 2018 through 2020 on Thursday.
The latest football realignment has minimal effect as far as the local schools are concerned. Central and Smiths Station will still be in Region 2-7A going forward, and Russell County remains in Region 2-6A.
The only notable difference as far as local teams are concerned is a change within Russell County’s region. Stanhope Elmore is no longer a region member and has been moved to Class 6A’s Region 3. Eufaula, which was previously in Class 5A’s Region 2, will fill Stanhope Elmore’s place starting next year.
Stanhope Elmore went 5-6 in 2017, which included a 21-13 victory over Russell County on Oct. 6. Eufaula, meanwhile, posted a 9-3 record this season as a Class 5A school, ultimately losing in the second round of the state playoffs.
To see the region alignments for all sports, go to the AHSAA’s website.
2018-2020 Class 7A, Region 2
Auburn
Central
Enterprise
Jeff Davis
Lee-Montgomery
Prattville
Smiths Station
2018-2020 Class 6A, Region 2
Carver-Montgomery
Dothan
Eufaula
Northview
Park Crossing
Sidney Lanier
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
