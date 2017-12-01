Hardaway's Marco Lee into the end zone for Hardaway's 2nd touchdown of the night against Shaw during the game Friday night at Kinnett Stadium on November 3, 2017
2017 Region 1-4A Football Team released

By Jordan D. Hill

December 01, 2017 03:22 PM

Several local standouts received recognition with the release of the Region 1-4A Football Team Thursday.

Hardaway running back Marco Lee’s strong senior season earned him Co-Player of the Year alongside Americus-Sumter’s Kobe Lewis. Lee rushed for 1,570 yards and scored 16 touchdowns in 10 games for the Hawks.

Northside senior linebacker Caleb Johnson took home Defensive Player of the Year. Johnson was a constant punisher on the Patriots’ defense and ended the year with 104 total tackles, 8 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

Below is the region’s football team in its entirety

Individual Honors

Co-Player of the Year: Marco Lee, Hardaway

Co-Player of the Year: Kobe Lewis, Americus-Sumter

Defensive Player of the Year: Caleb Johnson, Northside

Coach of the Year: Erik Soliday, Americus-Sumter

First Team

QB - Kierston Harvey - Americus-Sumter

RB - Fred Davis - Northside

RB - Jamarcus Vicks - Cairo

WR - Mike Ramsey - Colmbus

WR - Jacobi Cunningham - Carver

WR - Braelin Williams - Americus-Sumter

WR - AJ Burris - Northside

TE - Jarius Thomas - Carver

OL - Malcolm Mercer - Americus-Smter

OL - Bryant Knight - Shaw

OL - Jkobe Greene - Carver

OL - Riley Maynard - Cairo

OL - Michael Stephens - Hardaway

OL - Jason Webb - Northside

OL - Bayard Taylor - Columbus

OL - Gyasi Revills - Westover

DL - Talon Gamble - Northside

DL - Joseph Jones - Carver

DL - Andrew Ogletree - Carver

DL - Dacorrion West - Carver

DL - Keonta Holley - Americus-Sumter

DL - Adam Martin - Westover

LB - Will Keller - Northside

LB - Tahj Vicks - Cairo

LB - Mikal Douglas - Americus-Sumter

LB - Josh Scarbrough - Columbus

LB - Timothy Allen - Westover

LB - Clyde Albright - Hardaway

Athlete - Jaron Early - Hardaway

Kicker - Andres Espinoza - Northside

Punter - Collins Giovingo - Westover

Long Snapper - TJ Harver

Second Team

QB - Chandler Blanton - Northside

QB - Xaiyhir Jacobs - Carver

RB - Justin Swain - Carver

RB - Jonathan Mock - Westover

WR - Jakhari Thomas - Hardaway

WR - Camron Hill - Westover

WR - Ian Rome - Columbus

WR - AJ Payne - Americus-Sumter

OL - Joshua Jones - Carver

OL - Gabe Manley - Hardaway

OL - Prince Branson - Northside

OL - Lorenza Huckaby - Westover

OL - Dalton Newmans - Cairo

DL - Jimmy Randazza - Northside

DL - Philip Adams - Columbus

DL - Keevaughn Peterson - Hardaway

DL - MJ Cooks - Shaw

DL - Mike Jones - Shaw

DL - Brendan Willeford - Shaw

DL - Nick Smith - Cairo

LB - Chance Averett - Shaw

LB - Laikyn Perry - Shaw

LB - Chris Brown - Columbus

LB - A’Jhoni Crowell - Carver

LB - Jamie Pettway - Westover

LB - Tyrail Rosser - Hardaway

DB - Courtland Dixon - Hardaway

DB - Donovan Wright - Westover

DB - Jakari Jefferson - Shaw

DB - Travian Thomas - Americus-Sumter

DB - Tucker Copeland - Northside

DB - Marshaun Adams - Northside

Athlete - Daveon Sanders - Westover

Punter - Moussa Nabe - Shaw

Kicker - Noah Jones - Cairo

Long Snapper - Slade Baggett - Cairo

Honorable Mention

Americus-Sumter: Sage Finch, Jaydess Hayes, Shaquille Colbert, Sh’Qual White, Jaquan Searcy; Cairo: Micah Donaldson, Shafford Gordan, Malik Thomas, Jarion Carter, OK Bryant, Mathew Peters, Marquii Lovejoy, Jakevon Cooper, Daniel King, Cameron Goosby; Carver: Khari McCoy; Columbus: Anthony Bonner, Darius Hill, Brent Epps, Caleb Bailey, Donovan Carter; Hardaway: AJ Dunham, Juston Jones, Kylan Draper, Cedric Lockhart, Dominique Ford; Northside (Col): Ka-Shawn Robinson, Marcus Smith, Corey James, John Tucker, Kade Werner; Shaw: Andrew Lacy, Daejon Lovett, TJ Mitchell, Wason Davis; Westover: Ikenine Ochie, Dan Land

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

