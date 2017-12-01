2017 Region 1-4A Football Team released

Several local standouts received recognition with the release of the Region 1-4A Football Team Thursday.
Hardaway running back Marco Lee’s strong senior season earned him Co-Player of the Year alongside Americus-Sumter’s Kobe Lewis. Lee rushed for 1,570 yards and scored 16 touchdowns in 10 games for the Hawks.
Northside senior linebacker Caleb Johnson took home Defensive Player of the Year. Johnson was a constant punisher on the Patriots’ defense and ended the year with 104 total tackles, 8 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.
Below is the region’s football team in its entirety
Never miss a local story.
Individual Honors
Co-Player of the Year: Marco Lee, Hardaway
Co-Player of the Year: Kobe Lewis, Americus-Sumter
Defensive Player of the Year: Caleb Johnson, Northside
Coach of the Year: Erik Soliday, Americus-Sumter
First Team
QB - Kierston Harvey - Americus-Sumter
RB - Fred Davis - Northside
RB - Jamarcus Vicks - Cairo
WR - Mike Ramsey - Colmbus
WR - Jacobi Cunningham - Carver
WR - Braelin Williams - Americus-Sumter
WR - AJ Burris - Northside
TE - Jarius Thomas - Carver
OL - Malcolm Mercer - Americus-Smter
OL - Bryant Knight - Shaw
OL - Jkobe Greene - Carver
OL - Riley Maynard - Cairo
OL - Michael Stephens - Hardaway
OL - Jason Webb - Northside
OL - Bayard Taylor - Columbus
OL - Gyasi Revills - Westover
DL - Talon Gamble - Northside
DL - Joseph Jones - Carver
DL - Andrew Ogletree - Carver
DL - Dacorrion West - Carver
DL - Keonta Holley - Americus-Sumter
DL - Adam Martin - Westover
LB - Will Keller - Northside
LB - Tahj Vicks - Cairo
LB - Mikal Douglas - Americus-Sumter
LB - Josh Scarbrough - Columbus
LB - Timothy Allen - Westover
LB - Clyde Albright - Hardaway
Athlete - Jaron Early - Hardaway
Kicker - Andres Espinoza - Northside
Punter - Collins Giovingo - Westover
Long Snapper - TJ Harver
Second Team
QB - Chandler Blanton - Northside
QB - Xaiyhir Jacobs - Carver
RB - Justin Swain - Carver
RB - Jonathan Mock - Westover
WR - Jakhari Thomas - Hardaway
WR - Camron Hill - Westover
WR - Ian Rome - Columbus
WR - AJ Payne - Americus-Sumter
OL - Joshua Jones - Carver
OL - Gabe Manley - Hardaway
OL - Prince Branson - Northside
OL - Lorenza Huckaby - Westover
OL - Dalton Newmans - Cairo
DL - Jimmy Randazza - Northside
DL - Philip Adams - Columbus
DL - Keevaughn Peterson - Hardaway
DL - MJ Cooks - Shaw
DL - Mike Jones - Shaw
DL - Brendan Willeford - Shaw
DL - Nick Smith - Cairo
LB - Chance Averett - Shaw
LB - Laikyn Perry - Shaw
LB - Chris Brown - Columbus
LB - A’Jhoni Crowell - Carver
LB - Jamie Pettway - Westover
LB - Tyrail Rosser - Hardaway
DB - Courtland Dixon - Hardaway
DB - Donovan Wright - Westover
DB - Jakari Jefferson - Shaw
DB - Travian Thomas - Americus-Sumter
DB - Tucker Copeland - Northside
DB - Marshaun Adams - Northside
Athlete - Daveon Sanders - Westover
Punter - Moussa Nabe - Shaw
Kicker - Noah Jones - Cairo
Long Snapper - Slade Baggett - Cairo
Honorable Mention
Americus-Sumter: Sage Finch, Jaydess Hayes, Shaquille Colbert, Sh’Qual White, Jaquan Searcy; Cairo: Micah Donaldson, Shafford Gordan, Malik Thomas, Jarion Carter, OK Bryant, Mathew Peters, Marquii Lovejoy, Jakevon Cooper, Daniel King, Cameron Goosby; Carver: Khari McCoy; Columbus: Anthony Bonner, Darius Hill, Brent Epps, Caleb Bailey, Donovan Carter; Hardaway: AJ Dunham, Juston Jones, Kylan Draper, Cedric Lockhart, Dominique Ford; Northside (Col): Ka-Shawn Robinson, Marcus Smith, Corey James, John Tucker, Kade Werner; Shaw: Andrew Lacy, Daejon Lovett, TJ Mitchell, Wason Davis; Westover: Ikenine Ochie, Dan Land
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments