Smiths Station wrestling grabs victory over Opelika

The Smiths Station Panthers wrestling team picked up a 51-27 victory over Opelika on Thursday. The Panthers improve to 5-3 on the young season.
Below are the full results of Thursday’s matches:
SS 51, OPE 27
106: Conner Prins (SS) def. Jackson Shoemaker (OPE) (Fall 0:57)
113: Tony Batiz (SS) def. Quintrell Williams (OPE) (Fall 0:52)
120: Dylan Carden (SS) over (Fore.)
126: Cameron Williams (Opelika) over (Fore.)
132: Payton Stuck (SS) def. Michael Castellani (OPE) (Fall 0:07)
138: Dillon Luttrell (SS) over (Fore.)
145: Desmond Shuman (OPE) over Jacob Baker (SS) (Fall 1:55)
152: Alex Fouts (SS) over Revaldo Smith (OPE) (Fall 0:53)
160: Timothy Tolbert (OPE) over TJ Cox (SS) (Fall 4:53)
170: Ryan Donnelly (SS) over James Cole Lazzari (OPE) (Fall 1:57)
182: Nickolas Derdoski (SS) over Trinity Vaughns (OPE) (Fall 3:05)
195: Cameron Reese (OPE) over Jason Williams (SS) (Dec 7-2)
220: Bevin Williams (OPE) over (Fore.)
285: Deondrae Williams (SS) over Michael Dawson (OPE) (Dec 6-2)
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
