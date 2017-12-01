Smiths Station wrestling, seen here after last year’s City Championships, notched another win in the 2017-2018 season on Thursday
High School Sports

Smiths Station wrestling grabs victory over Opelika

By Jordan D. Hill

December 01, 2017 04:54 PM

The Smiths Station Panthers wrestling team picked up a 51-27 victory over Opelika on Thursday. The Panthers improve to 5-3 on the young season.

Below are the full results of Thursday’s matches:

SS 51, OPE 27

106: Conner Prins (SS) def. Jackson Shoemaker (OPE) (Fall 0:57)

113: Tony Batiz (SS) def. Quintrell Williams (OPE) (Fall 0:52)

120: Dylan Carden (SS) over (Fore.)

126: Cameron Williams (Opelika) over (Fore.)

132: Payton Stuck (SS) def. Michael Castellani (OPE) (Fall 0:07)

138: Dillon Luttrell (SS) over (Fore.)

145: Desmond Shuman (OPE) over Jacob Baker (SS) (Fall 1:55)

152: Alex Fouts (SS) over Revaldo Smith (OPE) (Fall 0:53)

160: Timothy Tolbert (OPE) over TJ Cox (SS) (Fall 4:53)

170: Ryan Donnelly (SS) over James Cole Lazzari (OPE) (Fall 1:57)

182: Nickolas Derdoski (SS) over Trinity Vaughns (OPE) (Fall 3:05)

195: Cameron Reese (OPE) over Jason Williams (SS) (Dec 7-2)

220: Bevin Williams (OPE) over (Fore.)

285: Deondrae Williams (SS) over Michael Dawson (OPE) (Dec 6-2)

