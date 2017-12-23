Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Dec. 23, 2017

Boys Basketball
Spencer 86, Stewart Co. 54
Manchester 61, Dooly Co. 52
Manchester 71, Treutlen Co. 53
Macon-East 51, Calvary Christian 40
Girls Basketball
Marion Co. 59, Spencer 30
Pelham 57, Manchester 44
Wrestling
Smiths Station 75, Fairhope 6
Smiths Station 51, Foley 23
Smiths Station 64, Crestview (FL) 18
Niceville (FL) 38, Smiths Station 34
Smiths Station 45, Ada (OK) 26
Ada (OK) 43, Smiths Station 36
Smiths Station 60, Arnold (FL) 16
Smiths Station 69, Ft. Walton Beach (FL) 12
Smiths Station 52, Spanish Fort (AL) 27
Smiths Station 39, Veterans (GA) 27
