High School Sports

Ledger-Enquirer high school sports roundup | Dec. 23, 2017

sports@ledger-enquirer.com

December 23, 2017 08:45 PM

Boys Basketball

Spencer 86, Stewart Co. 54

Manchester 61, Dooly Co. 52

Manchester 71, Treutlen Co. 53

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Macon-East 51, Calvary Christian 40

Girls Basketball

Marion Co. 59, Spencer 30

Pelham 57, Manchester 44

Wrestling

Smiths Station 75, Fairhope 6

Smiths Station 51, Foley 23

Smiths Station 64, Crestview (FL) 18

Niceville (FL) 38, Smiths Station 34

Smiths Station 45, Ada (OK) 26

Ada (OK) 43, Smiths Station 36

Smiths Station 60, Arnold (FL) 16

Smiths Station 69, Ft. Walton Beach (FL) 12

Smiths Station 52, Spanish Fort (AL) 27

Smiths Station 39, Veterans (GA) 27

 

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

    Smiths Station defensive lineman Deondrae Williams discusses his decision to sign with the Naval Academy on December 20, 2017.

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 2:15

Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy
Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:01

Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot
Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition 2:03

Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

View More Video