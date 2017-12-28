Trio of local girls basketball teams ranked in latest polls

Three local high school basketball teams continue to set the pace among the state’s best in their respective classifications.
Carver is the No. 1 team in Class 4A for the sixth consecutive week in Kyle Sandy’s weekly rankings. The Lady Tigers improved to 12-0 this season after a perfect run in the William H. Shaw Christmas Tournament’s Group A last week.
Harris County, meanwhile, came in at No. 4 in Class 5A for the second straight week. The Lady Tigers impressed in the Crescom Bank Holiday Invitational in South Carolina, going 2-2 against top-tier competition from across the country.
Marion County is the third and final local team and is eighth once again. The Lady Eagles handled their business in the William H. Shaw Christmas Tournament, beating Spencer for the Group B championship.
Below are Sandy’s latest basketball rankings:
Class 7A
1. Westlake (9-0)
2. Collins Hill (10-1)
3. Norcross (12-3)
4. Newton (10-1)
5. Cherokee (10-1)
6. North Forsyth (11-2)
7. South Gwinnett (9-1)
8. Colquitt Co. (8-3)
9. North Cobb (9-2)
10. McEachern (5-3)
Class 6A
1. Harrison (8-2)
2. Northview (8-2)
3. Lovejoy (10-1)
4. Winder-Barrow (9-3)
5. Sequoyah (10-1)
6. Alpharetta (12-1)
7. Forest Park (10-2)
8. Lanier (10-3)
9. Northside-Warner Robins (7-1)
10. Centennial (7-3)
Class 5A
1. Buford (9-1)
2. Flowery Branch (8-3)
3. Dutchtown (12-1)
4. Harris Co. (8-2)
5. Bainbridge (12-2)
6. Villa Rica (9-0)
7. Arabia Mountain (11-1)
8. Carrollton (7-2)
9. Cedar Shoals (8-3)
10. Ware Co. (6-2)
Class 4A
1. Carver-Columbus (12-0)
2. Henry Co. (10-0)
3. Spalding (10-0)
4. Luella (11-2)
5. Madison Co. (7-3)
6. Northwest Whitfield (11-2)
7. Marist (10-2)
8. Baldwin (8-0)
9. Jefferson (8-3)
10. Americus-Sumter (9-1)
Class 3A
1. Greater Atlanta Christian (8-1)
2. Beach (11-1)
3. Johnson-Savannah (8-3)
4. Franklin Co. (10-0)
5. Central-Macon (8-1)
6. Lovett (10-3)
7. Haralson Co. (7-0)
8. Hart Co. (6-3)
9. Peach Co. (8-3)
10. Dawson Co. (7-3)
Class 2A
1. Laney (10-0)
2. Putnam Co. (8-0)
3. Rabun Co. (9-1)
4. Dodge Co. (10-1)
5. Swainsboro (9-2)
6. Josey (13-1)
7. Model (10-3)
8. Banks Co. (8-3)
9. Washington Co. (7-2)
10. Dublin (6-1)
Class A-Private
1. Holy Innocents’ (9-1)
2. Wesleyan (8-1)
3. St. Francis (8-3)
4. Our Lady of Mercy (9-1)
5. Christian Heritage (9-1)
6. Calvary Day (11-1)
7. Stratford Academy (6-2)
8. Landmark Christian (6-4)
9. Lakeview Academy (5-4)
10. Prince Avenue Christian (6-1)
Class A-Public
1. Telfair Co. (11-1)
2. Greenville (9-1)
3. Pelham (9-1)
4. Wheeler Co. (9-2)
5. Macon Co. (6-1)
6. Woodville-Tompkins (9-4)
7. Terrell Co. (7-2)
8. Marion Co. (10-1)
9. Georgia Military College (9-0)
10. Turner Co. (5-2)
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
