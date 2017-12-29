Manchester up in latest boys basketball polls

After another strong week of basketball, the Manchester Blue Devils have moved up in Kyle Sandy’s Class A-Public polls.
The Blue Devils moved up four spots to No. 2 after picking up victories over Dooly County and Treutlen since the last poll. Manchester remains undefeated this season.
Carver is the only other local boys basketball team ranked in Sandy’s latest polls. The Tigers are No. 10 in Class 4A for the second straight week after losing to Russell County then beating Columbus and Shaw.
Below are Sandy’s latest rankings:
Class 7A
1. McEachern (9-1)
2. Grayson (8-1)
3. Norcross (9-2)
4. Collins Hill (11-1)
5. Mountain View (9-2)
6.Wheeler (6-3)
7. Newton (8-2)
8. Meadowcreek (9-2)
9. Pebblebrook (7-2)
10. Etowah (8-1)
Class 6A
1. Langston Hughes (9-2)
2. Dacula (5-3)
3. Brunswick (10-1)
4. Tri-Cities (12-3)
5. Douglas County (7-2)
6. Gainesville (3-6)
7. Jonesboro (7-2)
8. Coffee (4-4)
9. Bradwell Institute (8-4)
10. Cambridge (12-1)
Class 5A
1. Warner Robins (8-0)
2. Buford (6-2)
3. Columbia (6-2)
4. Miller Grove (7-3)
5. Southwest DeKalb (8-3)
6. Lithonia (11-2)
7. McIntosh (6-0)
8. Eagle’s Landing (8-2)
9. Maynard Jackson (11-0)
10. Statesboro (8-2)
Class 4A
1. Upson-Lee (12-0)
2. St. Pius X (8-2)
3. Sandy Creek (7-2)
4. Mary Persons (9-1)
5. Cartersville (6-0)
6. Westover (8-4)
7. Baldwin (6-3)
8. Americus-Sumter (9-1)
9. Salem (10-4)
10. Carver-Columbus (11-2)
Class 3A
1. Morgan County (9-0)
2. Jenkins (7-2)
3. Johnson-Savannah (8-2)
4. Cedar Grove (5-3)
5. Greater Atlanta Christian (7-3)
6. Westside-Macon (5-5)
7. Monroe Area (8-0)
8. Windsor Forest (8-3)
9. Dawson County (8-2)
10. Pace Academy (4-3)
Class 2A
1. Glenn Hills (9-0)
2. South Atlanta (8-1)
3. Dublin (8-1)
4. Banks County (10-1)
5. Swainsboro (6-2)
6. Thomasville (10-2)
7. Jeff Davis (7-2)
8. Chattooga (8-1)
9. Metter (9-1)
10. Laney (10-3)
Class A-Private
1. St. Francis (8-1)
2. Aquinas (8-1)
3. Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (9-1)
4. King’s Ridge Christian (8-2)
5. Christian Heritage (9-0)
6. Wesleyan (2-3)
7. Landmark Christian (9-3)
8. North Cobb Christian (6-2)
9. WD Mohammed (6-1)
10. Greenforest (3-6)
Class A-Public
1. Central-Talbotton (11-0)
2. Manchester (6-0)
3. Lanier County (9-1)
4. Woodville-Tompkins (11-2)
5. Montgomery County (8-2)
6. Pelham (8-2)
7. Calhoun County (10-2)
8. Wilkinson County (6-3)
9. Wilcox County (8-3)
10. Macon County (5-2)
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
