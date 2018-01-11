Glenwood’s Quan Holton scores 2,000th career point in win over Lee-Scott

More Videos 0:33 Columbus police discuss shooting that left 67-year-old woman dead Pause 1:10 Tree planting for MLK Jr. Day brings community one step closer to being a food oasis 1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist 2:15 Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy 1:01 65-year old man pleads not guilty to New Year's Day murder 1:10 Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship 3:05 Nieces of woman killed at New Year's Eve party describe her as caring, loving 3:10 88-year-old murder suspect pleads not guilty to shooting stepdaughter 1:28 Suspect in deadly New Year’s shooting killed a police officer in 1975, official says 1:10 Columbus police officers honored for being First Friday Heroes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Glenwood's Quan Holton scores 2,000th career point Glenwood senior Quan Holton got quite a surprise when she learned her free throw against Lee-Scott Academy on Thursday, January 11th gave her her 2,000th career point. Glenwood senior Quan Holton got quite a surprise when she learned her free throw against Lee-Scott Academy on Thursday, January 11th gave her her 2,000th career point. jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

