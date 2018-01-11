More Videos

  • Glenwood's Quan Holton scores 2,000th career point

    Glenwood senior Quan Holton got quite a surprise when she learned her free throw against Lee-Scott Academy on Thursday, January 11th gave her her 2,000th career point.

Glenwood senior Quan Holton got quite a surprise when she learned her free throw against Lee-Scott Academy on Thursday, January 11th gave her her 2,000th career point. jhill@ledger-enquirer.com
High School Sports

Glenwood’s Quan Holton scores 2,000th career point in win over Lee-Scott

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

January 11, 2018 08:24 PM

Glenwood senior Quan Holton’s first trip to the free-throw line in Thursday’s game against Lee-Scott Academy looked just like many she’s taken before in her high school career. After she hit her first attempt, however, it became evident it was no ordinary shot.

After Holton hit the free throw, the P.A. announcer’s voice broke the silence to declare that it was Holton’s 2,000th career point. Glenwood coach Julie Humphries then presented a shocked and emotional Holton with a commemorative basketball to celebrate her career milestone.

“It felt so great,” said Holton, who finished with a game-high 22 points. “I was working for this for the longest. I never knew how close I was, but it felt great. This is my senior year, and I’m going out with a bang.”

Humphries said she had been carefully watching Holton’s statistics for the last three games, waiting for her standout senior to reach the ultimate achievement. Humphries was careful to keep Holton in the dark about the goal, instead letting Holton’s parents know in order to keep it a surprise.

Judging by the tears that Holton quickly wiped away as she returned to the court, Humphries’ mission was a success.

“It’s a feeling I can’t even explain. I was told I had to be consistent every single game to get it,” Holton said. “Tonight, it shocked me. I actually cried a little on the court.”

Holton is now in her second season at Glenwood after starting her career at Smiths Station, and Humphries is certainly glad to have her. Humphries spoke highly of the role Holton plays for the Lady Gators, saying everything runs through her offensively and defensively.

That was again the case Thursday as Glenwood battled with its biggest rival. Holton hit shot after shot to keep Lee-Scott in a hole, and as the seconds ticked away it was Holton who had the ball in her hands.

Glenwood put the game away with 15 seconds to go thanks to Holton. Her special night began via the free-throw line, and it would end the same way. Holton hit two free throws that served as the last points for either side in a 48-45 victory.

“That’s why Quan Holton is Quan Holton. She took over when she knew the game was on the line,” Humphries said. “It was very fitting and very timely for her. I’m proud for her and excited.”

For Humphries, the personal achievement was nice, but it was more of icing on the cake after topping a tough Lee-Scott squad.

I knew it was going to be a tough game because we beat them in the championship (last season),” Holton said. “I knew we had to play our best game because they owed us something. We had to keep the same intensity as last year.”

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

