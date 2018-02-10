Harris County locks down defensively, takes region tournament title

After a hard-fought win over Warner Robins Friday, the Harris County girls showed they were none the worse for wear against Bainbridge.
The Lady Tigers made short work of Bainbridge in the Region 1-5A tournament title game, walloping the Lady Bearcats 50-17. After a so-so first half, Harris County clamped down defensively, giving up only four second-half points.
“Our main focus at the half was just stepping up our defense,” Harris County coach Steffanie Ramsey said. “We’ve been talking about that all week -- defense was what was going to get it done for us. We know we can score inside, but we’ve got to play better defense and handle their guards. Tonight, we made it hard for them to score.”
Jessika Carter led the Lady Tigers in scoring once again, tallying 18 points in the victory. Taziaha Fanning contributed 9 points, while teammates NaKevia Adams and Ny’Azjha Carter-Ransom had 6.
Ramsey said she was pleased with her team’s production during the region tournament, particularly their willingness to compete. She pointed to the semifinals win over Warner Robins as an example of that, as her team’s determination in the second half allowed them to move on.
The tournament has worn on her key players, but they showed little hesitation Saturday. The play is a welcomed sight as the Lady Tigers prepare for the state tournament push.
“I really feel like the wins give us some momentum,” Ramsey said.
Harris County’s state tournament play begins Friday, when the Lady Tigers host South Effingham. At 25-2, the Lady Tigers have been one of the best teams in the entire classification and will be one many expect to make a run to the finals.
Of course, that can all be derailed by one bad game. Harris County’s poor performances have been few and far between this season, and as far as Ramsey is concerned, the main message going forward is never letting up.
“We’ve got to keep increasing the intensity,” Ramsey said. “Our main thing this year has been, ‘Finish the Drill.’ Every time I throw a challenge at them, they come out and respond.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
