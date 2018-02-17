Several local basketball teams advance to GHSA second round

A number of local boys and girls basketball state tournaments got the upperhand in their first-round matchups this weekend.
Ten of the 17 area teams advanced to the second round of their respective classifications. The four schools which held home games — Harris County girls, Carver girls, Spencer boys and Jordan boys — successfully defended their home courts.
Among the other teams to advance were the Brookstone boys, who advance to the second round of the Class A-Private tournament for the first time in program history.
Along with this weekend’s winners, Central-Talbotton and Manchester boys as well as Marion County and Greenville girls advance courtesy first-round byes. Below are the local teams’ second-round matchups:
Girls
5A
Woodland at Harris County
4A
Baldwin at Carver
A-Public
Turner County at Greenville
Gordon Lee at Marion County
Boys
4A
Carver at Woodward Academy
2A
Monticello at Jordan
Rockmart at Spencer
A-Public
Dooly County at Central-Talbotton
Pelham at Manchester
A-Private
Brookstone at Calvary Christian
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
