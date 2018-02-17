High School Sports

Several local basketball teams advance to GHSA second round

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

February 17, 2018 10:36 PM

A number of local boys and girls basketball state tournaments got the upperhand in their first-round matchups this weekend.

Ten of the 17 area teams advanced to the second round of their respective classifications. The four schools which held home games — Harris County girls, Carver girls, Spencer boys and Jordan boys — successfully defended their home courts.

Among the other teams to advance were the Brookstone boys, who advance to the second round of the Class A-Private tournament for the first time in program history.

Along with this weekend’s winners, Central-Talbotton and Manchester boys as well as Marion County and Greenville girls advance courtesy first-round byes. Below are the local teams’ second-round matchups:

Girls

5A

Woodland at Harris County

4A

Baldwin at Carver

A-Public

Turner County at Greenville

Gordon Lee at Marion County

Boys

4A

Carver at Woodward Academy

2A

Monticello at Jordan

Rockmart at Spencer

A-Public

Dooly County at Central-Talbotton

Pelham at Manchester

A-Private

Brookstone at Calvary Christian

Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports

