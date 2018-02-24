Third baseman Alex Baker shows there might be a ‘two-headed punch’ for Central

As the fourth hitter in the Central Red Devils’ lineup, one of third baseman Alex Baker’s main duties is to keep opponents from pitching around catcher Slade Gorman, who hits third. On Friday, Baker showed why it might be worthwhile to give him a free trip to first, too.
Baker made Hardaway pay when he came to the plate, as he was 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs in Central’s 4-2 victory over the Hawks. Baker was instrumental in Central (3-0) taking an early lead, as his line-drive single to left field put Central ahead 2-0 in the first inning.
“He’s always a kid who’s had some pop from gap to gap,” Central coach AJ Kehoe said of Baker. “He’s one of the guys we feel like can protect Slade the best, hitting behind him. He’s not timid, and he’s certainly not up there looking to walk.”
Baker said the team has practiced hitting the ball up the middle this week with runners on the bases, which came in handy in his first at-bat. With Gorman on second base and catcher Jay Kehoe on third, Baker connected on a hanging curveball and set the ball to left field.
Never miss a local story.
The result was a 2-RBI base hit, which sent a surge through his team.
“I was just trying to get the job done sending it up the middle,” Baker said. “I did what we’ve been working on pretty much all year, and it paid off.”
Baker wasn’t done there, either. After Gorman tripled in the third inning, Baker again drove in his teammate, also on a single to left field. The effort gave Central it’s fourth run of the contest, which proved enough to grab the victory.
“We know he’s a good hitter, and he’s done a great job for us,” Kehoe said. “We’re proud of him to come up like he did.”
Kehoe credited Baker for his aggressiveness at the plate, which is a trait Baker prides himself in. As the cleanup hitter, Baker said he’s not going to be picky about the pitches that come his way. Be it a fastball or something offspeed, he’s well prepared to try and send it flying somewhere in the field.
That aggressive nature may have led to his only out of the afternoon – a strikeout swinging in the fifth – but it also helped him come through when his team needed it.
Baker talked about how he’s handled hitting behind Gorman, who’s among the best hitters in the area. Baker said he makes sure to watch a lot of pitches behind Gorman in an effort to make the most of the chances he gets.
Gorman got his with a 3-for-3 showing Friday, but Baker made sure there was no break in the action when he stepped into the batter’s box.
“We kind of have two people back-to-back who can hit. It’s kind of like a two-headed punch,” Baker said. “You get Slade out, and you still have to go through me.”
Jordan D. Hill: 770-894-9818, @lesports
Comments