St. Anne Pacelli names new athletic director

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School named Corry Black as its new athletic director Thursday. Black, the school’s assistant athletic director and basketball coach, steps in on June 1 to replace Buster Connally, who resigned from his position.
“It’s a great opportunity. It means a lot to be in a position to help these student-athletes achieve all the goals they have to get to the next level,” Black said. “My vision is just to try and help these kids keep the momentum going that coach Connally and (Pacelli president and high school principal Ronie Collins) has already started. I want to try to get all our student-athletes prepared as much as we can on and off the field.”
Black came to Pacelli in October 2016. He has previously spent time as an assistant basketball coach at a number of schools, including Chattahoochee Valley Community College (2008-2009), Columbus State (2004-2008), and Southern Union State Community College (2000-2002).
Black plans to remain head coach of the Vikings and Lady Vikings basketball programs.
Never miss a local story.
“That’s my passion,” Black said. “I wouldn’t even be able to sleep at night if I couldn’t continue to coach basketball. That’s my getaway for everything — being in the gym helping kids getting better.”
Per the school’s official release, Connally resigned to spend more time with his family. He leaves Pacelli after working at the school for nine years. During that time, he served as a high school coach, middle school and high school literature teacher.
Connally spent three years as Pacelli’s athletic director.
“We wish coach Connally all the best and appreciate his efforts to make a positive impact on the student-athletes here,” Collins said. “Corry Black is an outstanding coach – on and off the court – and we are excited about what the future holds for our St. Anne-Pacelli student-athletes under his leadership.”
Comments