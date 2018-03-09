Hot start sets tone for Columbus baseball against Westover

With region play fully underway, the Columbus Blue Devils showed how dangerous they can be Friday against Westover.
The Blue Devils jumped out to four quick runs that was just the start in a 12-1 win over the Patriots. Columbus came through consistently in the five-inning victory to give the team its seventh victory of the season.
Columbus wasted little time in seizing control of the game, taking the lead when a Westover error allowed Robbie Tillman to score. Trent Swinehart knocked in a run with a double two batters later, then Ben Schorr brought Swinehart in with an RBI double of his own.
Another Patriots’ error brought a fourth run home, leaving the Patriots reeling early.
“We did some good things (in the first inning),” Columbus coach Chad Mathis said. “We got them on, got them over and got them in. We had some really good hits there.”
The Blue Devils doubled down in the second with four more runs, three of which came courtesy Westover errors. With the game already in hand, Columbus tacked on four more in the third, all of which came via walks or a batter being hit by a pitch.
The Patriots’ struggles in the field helped Columbus’ efforts immensely. Westover finished the game with six errors, while the Blue Devils finished with only four hits.
Columbus made the most of the big lead, using the game as a chance to bring in several players from the bench. Eighteen Blue Devils came to the plate in the game, and four different players took the mound in the victory.
Austin Hicks started the game for the Blue Devils and ultimately got the most work. He finished the afternoon with two innings under his belt with no hits, one walk and two strikeouts.
Mathis said getting so many players in the lineup can be beneficial for the team as the season rolls along.
“You’ve got quite a few guys in the dugout, and you’re trying your best to get them in,” Mathis said. “It’s one way for me to evaluate them in a game situation, guys that maybe can help you down the road. Getting them some playing time throughout the season is very important.”
Mathis has been happy with the Blue Devils’ pitching and defensive play through the early portion of the season, but he said he’s looking for improvements in scoring runs. He added, however, that there is a danger in starting the season hitting non-stop because it tends to catch up to a team as the year rolls along.
“We’re still learning and still working hard,” Mathis said. “I’m hoping these bats come alive in region play sooner than later.”
