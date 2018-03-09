After visit, Central football player could ‘definitely’ see himself at Georgia

After visiting Georgia last week, Central quarterback Peter Parrish came away nothing short of impressed.
Parrish, who is considered a three-star dual-threat by 247Sports’ Composite ranking, was one of several prospects to visit Georgia as part of the Bulldogs’ Junior Day. The trip to Athens gave the rising senior a chance to learn more about the Georgia program as he goes through the recruiting process.
Parrish said he had conversations with a number of staff members, including head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jim Chaney, wide receiver coach James Coley and offensive analyst Jay Johnson. Parrish also had a chance to learn about Georgia’s weight program and visit the team facilities, which Parrish said were some of the best he’s ever seen.
Had a great time at UGA #UGA #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/mkLVuA2YUA— Peter Parrish (@peter_jelani) March 4, 2018
For Parrish, the highlight of the whole day was talking to Smart.
“He’s a people person, and he’s fun to talk to,” Parrish said.
Parrish wasn’t the only Red Devil to take in what Georgia had to offer. Rising junior offensive lineman Javion Cohen went along for the ride to get a taste of what could be coming in his future.
In Parrish’s mind, it was important to help teammates such as Cohen as much as possible.
“I felt that it was my job as a leader to not only get my name out there, but also get some of the underclassmen the recognition they deserve,” Parrish said.
Parrish said Georgia emphasized grades, which he considers a major aspect of choosing a college. Parrish would like to develop athletes once he finishes playing, although architecture also interests him.
“I want a school that will be dedicated in the focus of student-athletes and the whole transition after graduation,” Parrish said. “It’s important for me to be able to develop my education and pursue a career after sports.”
Wonderful experience today at Georgia's Junior Day!! #ATD@ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/gw81xsfmAo— Javion Cohen (@thejavioncohen) March 4, 2018
The Georgia visit is just one part of a busy spring for Parrish.
Aside from various camps, he said he hopes to visit the campus of every school that offers him, a list which sits at 11 and includes Mississippi State, Arizona State, Kentucky and Georgia Tech. He’s not sure which school he’ll visit next as he awaits for spring schedules to be finalized.
Parrish is still waiting on an offer from Georgia, but if it came, could he see himself donning the red and black?
“Definitely,” Parrish said.
