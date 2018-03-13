He prayed. Then he got the walk-off hit that won the game.

134 Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy Pause

120 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot

122 Sideline Superstars: Spencer High’s color guard commander carries on family JROTC tradition

176 Sideline Superstars: H2O Crew quenches thirst of Pacelli's football team

129 Sideline Superstars: 82-year-old coach to say goodbye after the football season

132 Sideline Superstars: Harris County High revives the Noise Boys tradition

148 Sideline Superstars: Aaliyah Redding brings cheers to games in a wheelchair

180 "Voice above the crowd" paints pictures for football nights

105 Sideline Superstars: Costumes put spotlight on Northside Patriots' school spirit