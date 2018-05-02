Brookstone siblings take low medalist honors as teams capture tournament titles

When Brookstone golfer Walker Hinds walked to the 18th green at Healy Point Country Club on Tuesday, the senior had two unexpected onlookers among the course’s crowd.
As Walker lined up his six-foot putt for birdie, Walker’s father Rusty and sister Sanders joined Walker’s mother Shannon, who had followed Walker throughout the day. The sophomore Sanders had just finished her round with an 82, giving her the lowest score among the girls in the Area 1-A Private tournament.
Sanders’ timing could not have been better. She showed up just in time to see Walker sink his putt, which helped him finish with a round-best 71.
The performances of Walker and Sanders was one few will soon forget. Not only did their play help both Brookstone teams capture the area tournament, but it gave the brother-sister duo low medalist honors for the tournament.
Thanks to their play, Walker is the Ledger-Enquirer’s Male Athlete of the Week, and Sanders is the Female Athlete of the Week.
“They’re both very talented, no doubt,” Brookstone boys coach Hunter Chapman said. “It’s not a surprise to me or anyone else to see the way they played yesterday. At the same time, it’s really encouraging and really exciting to see them be able to perform at that level and on that stage. To see him cap it off the way he did in area and to see Sanders do what she’s done as a sophomore, I’m just really proud of both of them.”
Walker and Sanders’ foray into golf started with Walker, who admits when he was younger he hated the sport. That changed thanks to neighbor Connor Todd, who convinced Walker to give it a try around the time Walker was in the fourth grade.
Before too long, Walker realized his first impressions of golf couldn’t be further from the truth.
“When you hit a good shot, there’s no better feeling in the world,” Walker said. “Since then, I’ve never looked back.”
Shannon began taking Walker to the course on a regular basis, and about three years later Sanders joined in. Walker and Sanders were nearly inseparable on the course, and their love of golf only made their brother-sister relationship stronger.
“This was another person I enjoyed being around,” Walker said. “It was awesome to see her follow up and want to play as well, especially because I didn’t have to go to cheerleading competitions anymore. Her getting into it was probably one of the best things to happen to me.”
Sanders also quickly realized she had a go-to confidant for improving her own play.
“He always helped me with my swing if I had anything wrong,” Sanders said. “He helped me with my mental game because I would get upset a lot. He would tell me to keep calm and not worry about the next hole.”
The duo continued to shine as they progressed and eventually arrived at Brookstone. They both became contributors as freshmen, with Sanders’ arrival last season showing Brookstone’s opponents there were now two Hinds golfers to worry about.
Tuesday was the realization of what had been already been a strong season for Sanders and Walker. While Sanders has been routinely posting Brookstone’s lowest rounds, Walker has established himself as a true senior leader, a necessary role given the youth on the Cougars’ team.
As much as taking low medalist honors means, Sanders and Walker both put it secondary to Brookstone taking the team title home.
“It was huge to win area because it gave us a little redemption, some revenge and gave us a ton of confidence going into state,” Walker said. “It’s a great feeling to know everybody went out there, tried their hardest.”
“It was pretty awesome that I helped the team and that my score helped the team,” Sanders said. “Our team really wanted to move on to state, and our team really wanted to win area. We’re looking forward to state.”
With about three weeks remaining until the state tournament, the Hinds have a chance to get into a rhythm before the most important rounds of the year. Sanders has the opportunity to finish her sophomore season strong and add an exclamation point to a year that’s already been historic.
For Walker, the boys state tournament will be one last shot at doing something special.
“Last year, we really should have won,” Walker said. “The fact we didn’t win last year was really huge we won this year. It shows we can go win state.”
