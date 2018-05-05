Baseball roundup: Four local high school baseball teams remain in state playoffs

Columbus pitcher Trent Grantham set the tone for the Blue Devils’ second round matchup with Burke County on Thursday.
Grantham got the Blue Devils going in the first inning of Game 1 against Burke County, delivering an RBI single in the first inning that marked the first of nine runs for Columbus in the opening matchup.
Columbus handled their road test in the second round with relative ease, beating Burke County in back-to-back games 9-3 and 8-1. The victories send the Blue Devils on to the Class 4A quarterfinals.
In Game 1, Grantham got the job done in the batter’s box and on the mound, going 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs as well as pitching a complete game with two earned runs and four strikeouts.
Although Grantham handled all of Columbus’ pitching against Burke County, he was only a small slice of the team’s offense. The Blue Devils put up 13 hits in Game 1, none quite as big as Timbo Trawick’s two-run home run in the fifth.
Jonathan Brand followed Trawick’s Game 1 blast with one to open the bottom of the first inning of Game 2. Brand’s solo shot started a three-run inning for Columbus which left Burke County scrambling for a response it never mustered.
Columbus will travel to Blessed Trinity for a doubleheader on Wednesday. The Blue Devils and Titans faced off in the second round last year, with Blessed Trinity advancing thanks to a Game 3 victory.
Columbus is one of four local teams still standing in their respective state tournament.
Glenwood returns to the AISA Class 3A state title series after beating Monroe Academy 8-6 and 7-3 on Wednesday. The Gators face Pike Liberal Arts on Wednesday in a doubleheader at Patterson Field in Montgomery with a chance to win their seventh state title in the last 10 years.
Calvary Christian advanced to the GICAA Division I championship series with a 16-5 win in Game 3 over Central Fellowship Christian Academy. The Knights will face either Young Americans Christian School or Covenant Academy on Friday.
Smiths Station drew one step closer to winning its second state championship in three years. The Panthers beat Alma Bryant 5-0 in a Game 3 Saturday to advance to the Class 7A semifinals, where they will face either Theodore or Auburn.
Five local teams were eliminated from their tournaments this week. Brookstone, Hardaway, Harris County and Jordan lost Game 1 and Game 2 of their second round series to be eliminated, while Russell County forced a Game 3 in the quarterfinals before coming up short in extra innings.
