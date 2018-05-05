Central, Smiths Station athletes shine at Class 7A state track meet

In her final state track meet for Smiths Station, senior Alonie Sutton made sure to go out with a meet that will be hard to forget.
Sutton once again captured two state championships for Smiths Station with her first-place finishes in the long jump and triple jump at the three-day meet in Gulf Shores. Sutton set two new state records with her 19-09.50 feet-effort in the long jump and her 42-05.00 in the triple jump. Her showing in the triple jump broke the state record she set last spring.
Sutton wasn’t the only Panther to pull off a first-place finish at state. Chad Strickland took first in the shot put finals, beating Spain Park’s Matthew Gray by an inch. Charles Hughes managed to beat teammate Savian Taylor in the 800, giving the Panthers an impressive 1-2 finish in the finals.
Treyvon Jones earned two second-place finishes, as did Smiths Station’s boys 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams.
The Central Red Devils, meanwhile, also had plenty to celebrate at the meet’s end. Vennessa Frank took home second in the 400 meter dash, while Davornne Lindo placed fourth in the 100 hurdles. In all, Central had 11 top-10 finishes in the meet’s finals.
At the meet’s end, the Smiths Station boys took second place while the girls finished eighth. Central girls went home with a 10th-place finish, while the boys wound up in 16th.
Below are all the finals top 10 finishes for Central and Smiths Station athletes:
Central
Boys 4x400-Meter Relay - 3rd - 3:17.10
Boys 300 Hurdles - 6th - Quandaveus Gilliam - 40.39; 9th - Cortlin Allen - 40.84
Boys 400 Dash - 6th - Christopher Phillips - 49.63; 9th - Quandaveus Gilliam - 49.96
Girls 400 Dash - 2nd - Vennessa Frank - 55.13
Girls 100 Hurdles - 4th - Davornne Lindo - 15.00
Girls 200 Dash - 6th - Vennessa Frank - 24.88
Girls Javelin Throw - 9th - Kennedy Lynn 104-03 feet
Girls Discus Throw - 10th - Morgan Ficklin 94-03
Girls Long Jump - 10th - Kayla Davis 16-05.75
Girls 300 Hurdles - 10th - Davornne Lindo - 47.10
Smiths Station
Boys Shot Put - 1st - Chad Strickland 50-08.75 feet; 6th Deondrae Williams 40-09.75
Boys 800 - 1st - Charles Hughes 1:54.40; 2nd - Savian Taylor 1:54.72
Boys 400 Dash - 2nd - Treyvon Jones - 48.24; 8th - Charles Hughes - 49.76
Boys 200 Dash - 2nd - Treyvon Jones - 21.40
Boys 4x100 Relay - 2nd - 42.33
Boys 4x400 Relay - 2nd - 3:15.92
Boys 4x800 Relay - 2nd - 7:52.64
Boys 100 Dash - 4th - Treyvon Jones - 10.88; 8th - Kentray Mercer FS
Boys 3200 Meter Run - 5th - Silas Franklin 9:35.23
Boys Javelin Throw - 9th - Hunter Ryan - 152-04
Boys Triple Jump - 10th - Matthew Ray 42-10.50
Girls Triple Jump - 1st - Alonie Sutton - 42.05; 2nd - Kennedy Brown - 41-07.75
Girls Long Jump - 1st - Alonie Sutton 19.09.50
Girls 300 Hurdles - 4th - Kennedy Brown - 45.30
Girls 100 Hurdles - 7th - Kennedy Brown - 15.26
