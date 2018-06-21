All-Bi-City Girls Soccer Player of the Year Kylie Bechard of Harris County, left, and Coach of the Year Elizabeth Toelle of Northside High.
High School Sports

The 2018 All-Bi-City Girls Soccer Team is here. See who made the squad.

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

June 21, 2018 03:30 PM

There was a good mix of new developments and common occurrences in girls soccer around Columbus this spring.

On one side, there were new accomplishments like the Northside Lady Patriots winning region for the first time and the Spencer Greenwave winning its first playoff game ever. There were instances of status quo as well, such as Smiths Station taking its area, Glenwood winning a state title and Harris County’s Kylie Bechard leading the local players in goals.

The achievements, both new and old, are honored on the 2018 All-Bi-City Girls Soccer Team.

Bechard takes home Player of the Year honors for the second straight year. The Auburn commit shined in his junior season, scoring 73 goals, notching 14 assists and 34 steals and took home MaxPreps Player of the Week honors for the state of Georgia on April 18. Bechard’s efforts helped Harris County reach the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.

“We all connected well, and I felt like that really helped us pull out all our wins,” said Bechard, the daughter of former Columbus Cottonmouths player and coach Jerome Bechard. “I just practice hard and take any of the criticisms the coaches have to tell me. I’d take it, think on it and figure out how I could get better.”

On the coaching side, Northside’s Elizabeth Toelle takes home the All-Bi-City’s top honors. In her seventh season with Lady Patriots, the team reached unfamiliar heights, winning 14 games and beating rival Columbus for the first time ever. The win helped the Lady Patriots secure the region title for the first time in school history.

Northside ultimately won two playoff games before falling in the Class 4A quarterfinals to eventual state champion Marist.

“This year was monumental in the fact I had a team that just gelled from the freshmen to the seniors. I had talent, leadership and all the key components you would hope for as a coach,” Toelle said. “The girls were up for any challenge I threw at them. We had our ups and downs, but the attitude and the leadership pushed us forward.”

Player of the Year

Kylie Bechard, Harris County

Coach of the Year

Elizabeth Toelle, Northside

First Team

Cari Anderson, defender, Northside

Vanessa Aviles, midfield, Columbus

Tayler Baker, outside back, Columbus

Hayley Dekker, forward/midfield, Harris County

Brianna Fanning, center back defense, Glenwood

Anna Galarza, goalkeeper, Smiths Station

Damia Green, sweeper, Spencer

Mayson Jaindl, forward, Smiths Station

Emily Sawtelle, center mid, Glenwood

Dre'a Singleton, forward, Brookstone

Caroline Spurlin, forward, Columbus

Haley Sturla, forward, Northside

Marissa Taghon, midfield, Northside

Jordyn Wheeler, forward, Glenwood

Gigi Yancey, defender, Brookstone

Second Team

Julia Aguirre, forward/midfield, Northside

Sarah Bruce, defender centerback, Smiths Station

Carson Collins, outside defender, Smiths Station

Arielle Copeland, goalkeeper, Spencer

Skyler Curenton, goalkeeper, Harris County

Emily Dunnivan, outside midfielder, Smiths Station

Karsyn Floyd, mid/forward, Glenwood

Laney Horiuchi, centerback/midfield, Harris County

Taylor McKenna, centerback, Pacelli

Shayla Perrymond, forward, Columbus

Cydnee Redd, center mid/defensive mid, Shaw

Nan Sheek, center mid/forward, Brookstone

Cynthia Soto, midfield/forward, Northside

Dominique Whittingham, midfield, Spencer

Josie Wood, forward, Columbus

Honorable Mention

Brookstone - Deme Courtney, Ruth Hunter, M Middleton, Katie Rice; Columbus - Ally Brewton, Lizzie Hedrick; Glenwood - Sydney Norris, Taylor Johnson; Harris County - Haley Bowen, Madison Lewis, Natalie Mullen, Shir-li Oved; Northside - Kaylee Scott, Carleigh Spivey; Shaw - Jordyn Brock, Skylar Carter, Kaitlyn Mashburn, Derijuana Porter; Pacelli - Valerie Delagado, Natalie Gigli; Smiths Station - Haley Ritter, Sydney Shellhouse, Emma Tapia; Spencer - Nicole Borjas, Deja Jones, Suri Torres

