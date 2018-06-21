The 2018 All-Bi-City Girls Soccer Team is here. See who made the squad.

There was a good mix of new developments and common occurrences in girls soccer around Columbus this spring.
On one side, there were new accomplishments like the Northside Lady Patriots winning region for the first time and the Spencer Greenwave winning its first playoff game ever. There were instances of status quo as well, such as Smiths Station taking its area, Glenwood winning a state title and Harris County’s Kylie Bechard leading the local players in goals.
The achievements, both new and old, are honored on the 2018 All-Bi-City Girls Soccer Team.
Bechard takes home Player of the Year honors for the second straight year. The Auburn commit shined in his junior season, scoring 73 goals, notching 14 assists and 34 steals and took home MaxPreps Player of the Week honors for the state of Georgia on April 18. Bechard’s efforts helped Harris County reach the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
“We all connected well, and I felt like that really helped us pull out all our wins,” said Bechard, the daughter of former Columbus Cottonmouths player and coach Jerome Bechard. “I just practice hard and take any of the criticisms the coaches have to tell me. I’d take it, think on it and figure out how I could get better.”
On the coaching side, Northside’s Elizabeth Toelle takes home the All-Bi-City’s top honors. In her seventh season with Lady Patriots, the team reached unfamiliar heights, winning 14 games and beating rival Columbus for the first time ever. The win helped the Lady Patriots secure the region title for the first time in school history.
Northside ultimately won two playoff games before falling in the Class 4A quarterfinals to eventual state champion Marist.
“This year was monumental in the fact I had a team that just gelled from the freshmen to the seniors. I had talent, leadership and all the key components you would hope for as a coach,” Toelle said. “The girls were up for any challenge I threw at them. We had our ups and downs, but the attitude and the leadership pushed us forward.”
Player of the Year
Kylie Bechard, Harris County
Coach of the Year
Elizabeth Toelle, Northside
First Team
Cari Anderson, defender, Northside
Vanessa Aviles, midfield, Columbus
Tayler Baker, outside back, Columbus
Hayley Dekker, forward/midfield, Harris County
Brianna Fanning, center back defense, Glenwood
Anna Galarza, goalkeeper, Smiths Station
Damia Green, sweeper, Spencer
Mayson Jaindl, forward, Smiths Station
Emily Sawtelle, center mid, Glenwood
Dre'a Singleton, forward, Brookstone
Caroline Spurlin, forward, Columbus
Haley Sturla, forward, Northside
Marissa Taghon, midfield, Northside
Jordyn Wheeler, forward, Glenwood
Gigi Yancey, defender, Brookstone
Second Team
Julia Aguirre, forward/midfield, Northside
Sarah Bruce, defender centerback, Smiths Station
Carson Collins, outside defender, Smiths Station
Arielle Copeland, goalkeeper, Spencer
Skyler Curenton, goalkeeper, Harris County
Emily Dunnivan, outside midfielder, Smiths Station
Karsyn Floyd, mid/forward, Glenwood
Laney Horiuchi, centerback/midfield, Harris County
Taylor McKenna, centerback, Pacelli
Shayla Perrymond, forward, Columbus
Cydnee Redd, center mid/defensive mid, Shaw
Nan Sheek, center mid/forward, Brookstone
Cynthia Soto, midfield/forward, Northside
Dominique Whittingham, midfield, Spencer
Josie Wood, forward, Columbus
Honorable Mention
Brookstone - Deme Courtney, Ruth Hunter, M Middleton, Katie Rice; Columbus - Ally Brewton, Lizzie Hedrick; Glenwood - Sydney Norris, Taylor Johnson; Harris County - Haley Bowen, Madison Lewis, Natalie Mullen, Shir-li Oved; Northside - Kaylee Scott, Carleigh Spivey; Shaw - Jordyn Brock, Skylar Carter, Kaitlyn Mashburn, Derijuana Porter; Pacelli - Valerie Delagado, Natalie Gigli; Smiths Station - Haley Ritter, Sydney Shellhouse, Emma Tapia; Spencer - Nicole Borjas, Deja Jones, Suri Torres
Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com
Comments