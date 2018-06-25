All-Bi-City Girls Tennis Coach of the Year MikelAnna Hill and Player of the Year Mary Weston Courville, both of Columbus High
High School Sports

The 2018 All-Bi-City Girls Tennis Team is here. See who made the squad.

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

June 25, 2018 03:30 PM

It was another productive spring for the girls tennis teams in the Bi-City area, with Columbus and Brookstone playing for state titles in their respective classifications. Now, it’s time to look back at the standout players as part of the 2018 All-Bi-City Team.

Columbus junior Mary Weston Courville takes home Player of the Year for the second straight year. Courville was 21-1 as the Lady Blue Devils’ No. 1 singles player in 2018 and served as a driving force in the Lady Blue Devils’ run to the Class 4A state title match against North Oconee.

“We had a really good season,” Courville said. “Making it to the finals was just really awesome. We all fought hard in the finals against a tough team, and I was really proud of everybody of how they fought and played all year.”

As Courville takes home the player honors, Columbus’ MikelAnna Hill is the Coach of the Year. Hill had the challenge of replacing five seniors after a Class 4A quarterfinals run in 2017, and the results speak for themselves. Columbus went 21-4, captured the region title for the sixth consecutive season and finished as the runner-up in Class 4A.

“Coming into the season, we didn’t really know (what to expect),” Hill said. “At the beginning, I think the girls realized we aren’t as strong as we’ve been in the past, but I think seeing that just motivated them to work harder. Their hard work all season long took us to the state championship match.”

Player of the Year

Mary Weston Courville, Columbus

Coach of the Year

MikelAnna Hill, Columbus

First Team

Angela Allen, Shaw

Gracie Hemmings, Brookstone

Katie Jones, Glenwood

Lille Norred, Brookstone

Lillie Patton, Brookstone

Annalee Taylor, Marion County

Second Team

Caroline Boren, Columbus

Maya Boynton, Northside

Georgia Denzik, Glenwood

Maria Eckstein, Brookstone

Nicole Gordon, Columbus

Sammi Rice, Brookstone

Carson Sands, Harris County

Alonda Weaver, Shaw

Honorable Mention

Brookstone - Mattie Albright, Betsy Blanchard, Mary Helen Brooks, Mary Stewart Mullin, Anya Polomis; Columbus - Kelsey Human, Sydney Mcrae, Olivia Philips, Kindra Woodman; Northside - Mary Cawthorne; Savannah Hodges, Margaret Hollingsworth, Kaylee Lowe; Pacelli - Sarah Bouthillier; Shaw - Gabby Tucker

Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

