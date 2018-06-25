The 2018 All-Bi-City Girls Tennis Team is here. See who made the squad.

It was another productive spring for the girls tennis teams in the Bi-City area, with Columbus and Brookstone playing for state titles in their respective classifications. Now, it’s time to look back at the standout players as part of the 2018 All-Bi-City Team.
Columbus junior Mary Weston Courville takes home Player of the Year for the second straight year. Courville was 21-1 as the Lady Blue Devils’ No. 1 singles player in 2018 and served as a driving force in the Lady Blue Devils’ run to the Class 4A state title match against North Oconee.
“We had a really good season,” Courville said. “Making it to the finals was just really awesome. We all fought hard in the finals against a tough team, and I was really proud of everybody of how they fought and played all year.”
As Courville takes home the player honors, Columbus’ MikelAnna Hill is the Coach of the Year. Hill had the challenge of replacing five seniors after a Class 4A quarterfinals run in 2017, and the results speak for themselves. Columbus went 21-4, captured the region title for the sixth consecutive season and finished as the runner-up in Class 4A.
“Coming into the season, we didn’t really know (what to expect),” Hill said. “At the beginning, I think the girls realized we aren’t as strong as we’ve been in the past, but I think seeing that just motivated them to work harder. Their hard work all season long took us to the state championship match.”
Player of the Year
Mary Weston Courville, Columbus
Coach of the Year
MikelAnna Hill, Columbus
First Team
Angela Allen, Shaw
Gracie Hemmings, Brookstone
Katie Jones, Glenwood
Lille Norred, Brookstone
Lillie Patton, Brookstone
Annalee Taylor, Marion County
Second Team
Caroline Boren, Columbus
Maya Boynton, Northside
Georgia Denzik, Glenwood
Maria Eckstein, Brookstone
Nicole Gordon, Columbus
Sammi Rice, Brookstone
Carson Sands, Harris County
Alonda Weaver, Shaw
Honorable Mention
Brookstone - Mattie Albright, Betsy Blanchard, Mary Helen Brooks, Mary Stewart Mullin, Anya Polomis; Columbus - Kelsey Human, Sydney Mcrae, Olivia Philips, Kindra Woodman; Northside - Mary Cawthorne; Savannah Hodges, Margaret Hollingsworth, Kaylee Lowe; Pacelli - Sarah Bouthillier; Shaw - Gabby Tucker
Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com
Comments