The 2018 All-Bi-City Boys Tennis Team is here. See who made the squad.

Several boys tennis teams in and around Columbus impressed this season. A quick look at this year’s All-Bi-City squad illustrates just how much talent so many local squads had to offer.
Columbus junior Harrison Brown has been named the Player of the Year. Brown made the most of moving up to the Blue Devils’ No. 1 singles spot, posting a 15-9 record on a Columbus team that reached the Class 4A quarterfinals. Brown is the second straight Columbus No. 1 singles player to take home the honor, following Jacob Yates.
“Harrison was able to take his game to the next level in the sense that he learned how to not only play against some of the best singles players throughout the state, but to win,” Columbus coach Will Ginn said. “He was able to become much more consistent. His serves generally were outstanding, and his ability to get comfortable at the net and also to rally from the baseline were very, very strong. All of that together made him a force at the No. 1 singles line.”
Ginn, meanwhile, is the Coach of the Year. The Blue Devils pulled off a 16-7 record in 2018, beating in-town rivals Northside and Brookstone twice in the process. Along with winning the region tournament for the second straight season, the Blue Devils won three matches in the state tournament before falling to Blessed Trinity.
“This past season was very big for the CHS team because it was very much a rebuilding year. We lost a couple of pivotal seniors last year, and moving forward we were kind of unsure what would happen,” Ginn said. “It was one of those cases where there were leadership spots open, and people stepped up. We had an even better year than we could have imagined.”
Player of the Year
Harrison Brown, Columbus
Coach of the Year
Will Ginn, Columbus
First Team
Win Cawthorne, Columbus
Marcel Dawson, Pacelli
Sutton Egenna, Brookstone
Jonathan Hicks, Northside
Austin Lewis, Brookstone
Raymond Peebles, Columbus
Second Team
Reed Bickerstaff, Brookstone
Josh Fernicola, Brookstone
Devon Foster, Brookstone
Yujin Kim, Shaw
Kane Miller, Columbus
Akash Shan, Columbus
Julian Watts, Columbus
Dylan Wright, Brookstone
Honorable Mention
Brookstone - Manav Shah; Columbus - William Holden; Glenwood - Kincade Foster; Northside - Jacob Braaten, Bryan Ngo; Pacelli - Ben Brewster, Sam Brewster, Jacob Landy; Shaw - Sangmin Cho
Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com
