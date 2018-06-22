Justyn Ross committed to Clemson in February. Now another Red Devil is following him.

Since he was a ninth grader at Columbus High School, defensive back Ray Thornton III has dreamed of playing for Clemson. After picking up an offer from the Tigers Thursday, it didn’t take long for Thornton to make up his mind.
Thornton committed to Clemson on Friday, announcing the decision on Twitter. The 6-2, 198-pound Thornton chose Clemson over Ole Miss, Auburn, Duke and Georgia Tech.
“It meant a lot knowing that it was a dream school growing up. I was excited (to get the offer),” Thornton said. “I said I was going, so I put my mind to it.”
Thornton is considered a three-star safety, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. By those metrics, Thornton is also ranked the 26th-best prospect in Alabama and the 49th-best safety in the Class of 2019.
Thornton is the second Central standout to commit on Friday. Four-star dual-threat quarterback Peter Parrish announced he was LSU bound earlier in the day.
Thornton’s decision is reminiscent of one his former Central teammate made four months ago. Five-star wide receiver Justyn Ross decided not to go to one of the in-state schools, spurning Alabama and Auburn to sign with the Tigers.
Thornton already had dreams of playing at Clemson when Ross made his decision. Having Ross there only added to how special suiting up for the Tigers would be.
“It’s even more exciting knowing that’s he’s there,” Thornton said. “We have a great relationship with each other. He cared about his brothers. He wasn’t selfish at all. He brought people to the school which created better opportunities for us.”
Thornton transferred to Central from Columbus prior to his junior year. In his debut season with the Red Devils, Thornton had 47 tackles and two interceptions and helped the Red Devils reach the Class 7A semifinals. His efforts earned him All-Bi-City First Team honors.
Since Thornton arrived in Phenix City, Central head coach Jamey DuBose has seen Thornton develop his game from just being an exceptional athlete into being a true terror on defense.
“They’re getting a very athletic guy who’s very physical,” DuBose said. “He studies the game and plays very hard. He loves the game of football. He’s a football player. He’s very athletic, got really good technique and got great feet. He’s a great cover guy. He can roll down and play man. He can also sit back and play the high safety. He rolls down and plays the run very well, too. He’s a complete, all-around football player in every area.”
Thornton becomes the 18th commit in Clemson’s Class of 2019. He is the fourth defensive back, joining four-star cornerback Sheridan Jones, four-star safety Joseph Charleston and three-star safety Lannden Zanders.
As far as Clemson fans are concerned, Thornton had this message for what they can expect once he joins the Tigers.
"I'm bringing power, speed and agility," Thornton said. "I've got the right attitude and a dedicated personality."
