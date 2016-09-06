Bi-City small school power rankings: Week 3

1. Marion County, 2-0, did not play: The Eagles hold on to the top spot for at least another week, but they've got another team hot on their heels. Marion County was just so dominant over the first two weeks that it has really given no reason to think that it can't continue the trend going forward.
2. Manchester, 3-0, defeated Southwest-Macon 35-6: How good has Manchester been over the first three weeks? The Blue Devils are outscoring their opponents by a combined 111-18. The most recent win over Southwest-Macon was the most impressive, and if the defense can slow a potent Jordan offense next people will take further notice.
3. Spencer, 1-1, defeated Northside 35-28: Spencer was staring 0-2 in the face before a second-half surge against Northside that should have reminded everyone why there was so much optimism about the team entering this season. The Patriots are a tough opponent, and a win against them should serve notice for future Greenwave opponents.
4. Glenwood, 2-0, defeated Northside Methodist 24-10: Glenwood is 2-0 for the first time since 2012, but it has had good starts recently that didn't continue throughout the year. It was 3-1 last year, but finished 4-6. In short, the Gators appear to be improved, but they will be cautiously optimistic as they get set for a tough contest against Lee-Scott next.
5. Brookstone, 1-1, lost to First Presbyterian 34-13: The Cougars dropped one to a top-tier opponent last week, but still have reason to be optimistic. Coach Scott Pethtel said he thought it would take him two or three weeks to really see what type of team he's got. A win against Landmark Christian would certainly help matters.
6. Calvary Christian, 1-2, lost to Lee-Scott 42-17: The score doesn't look pretty against Lee-Scott, but this was what the Knights hoped for when they scheduled this game. Not a loss, obviously, but to be challenged and show them their weaknesses. The team will be better for this when they go after a state championship this season.
7. Kendrick, 0-3, lost to Shaw 21-14: The Cherokees have not won a game, but the defense has shown some ability in holding two higher-classification teams, Shaw and Northside, to an average of 23 points. It doesn't sound fantastic, but it gives some reason to believe the team might have more success in region play.
8. Jordan, 0-2, did not play: The road ahead is an exceedingly challenging one for the Red Jackets. Their remaining eight opponents have a combined record of 18-2 right now, and at least a handful of them look like teams that could make serious pushes in the postseason.
9. Chattahoochee County, 0-1, did not play: We still don't know much about the Panthers, having seen them play just once. They were beaten by the No. 1 team in these rankings, which shouldn't be held too much against them. We'll begin to learn more in the coming weeks.
10. Pacelli, 0-2, did not play: The expectation was that this could be a challenging season, at least early on, for the Vikings, who lost quite a bit of production to graduation. All they can do right now is continue to plug away and improve as the season goes along.