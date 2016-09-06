High school roundup: Narvaez, Blackmon lead Shaw against Hardaway in volleyball

Carla Narvaez had six kills, four aces, two blocks and three digs Tuesday to help lead Shaw to a straight-sets win over Hardaway as Area 1-4A play began.
Kayla Blackmon led Shaw with eight aces. Kianna Greene recorded three kills and five blocks.
Shaw plays at Pike County on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday at Hardaway
Shaw
7
11
Hardaway
25
25
Leaders: Shaw: Kayla Blackmon 8 aces, 1 kill; Carla Narvaez 6 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Kianna Greene 3 kills, 5 blocks; India Roper 2 kills, 1 ace; Raquel Stewart 3 aces. Records: Shaw 17-5, 1-0. Next: Shaw at Pike County, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Brookstone wins twice
Brookstone won a pair of matches 2-0 over Randolph-Clay and Taylor County on Tuesday.
Catherine Ward led the Lady Cougars with 12 aces and three kills.
Tuesday at Brookstone
Match 1
Randolph-Clay
8
8
Brookstone
25
25
Match 2
Taylor County
8
13
Brookstone
25
25
Leaders: Brookstone Catherine Ward: 12 aces, 3 kills; Lucy Laughbaum: 7 aces; Vivian Swift: 9 aces; Dorothy Holt: 9 assists. Records: NA. Next: NA.
Jordan wins twice
Jordan won a pair of match 2-0 over Lamar County and Callaway on Tuesday.
Znyaha Bohnnon had nine aces and eight kills to lead the Lady Red Jackets.
Tuesday
Match 1
Jordan
25
25
Lamar County
12
15
Match 2
Jordan
25
25
Callaway
19
14
Leaders: Jordan Znyaha Bohnnon 9 Aces,8 Kills and Alisia Moore 8 Aces, 4 Kills. Records: Jordan 6-1. Next: Jordan NA.
Central 3, Russell County 1
A’tavia Lambert had 11 kills eight blocks and an ace to lead Central to a 3-1 win over Russell County on Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday at Russell County
Central
20
25
25
25
Russell County
25
15
23
22
Leaders: Central Kennedy Stewart: 1 Ace- 1 Block- 14 attacks- 4 Kills; Destiny Gibson: 4 Aces- 9 Attacks- 2 Kills; A’tavia Lambert: 17 Attacks- 11 Kills- 8 Blocks- 1 Ace; Alayshea Thompson: 11 Attacks- 6 Kills; Nakayla Randolph-Moore: 1 Block- 6 Assists- 6 Attacks- 2 Kills. Records: NA. Next: NA.
Softball
Brookstone 8, Crawford County 3
Katherine Snavely hit two triples and drove in two runs Tuesday to help lead Brookstone to an 8-3 win over Crawford County.
The Lady Cougars struck for three runs in the first inning to take a 3-1 lead. They added single runs in the second and third innings for a 5-1 lead and cruised to the win.
Zoe Paul gave up three runs on three hits, struck out three and walked three in the complete-game win.
Brookstone plays at Macon County on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Tuesday at Brookstone
Crawford Co.
100
200
0
—
3
3
0
Brookstone
311
201
X
—
8
13
1
WP: Zoe Paul. LP: O. Wingo. Top hitters: Brookstone: Katherine Snavely 3-4, 2Rs, 2 3Bs, 2 RBIs; Haley Johnson 2-4, 2Rs, 2B, RBI; Taylors Roos 2-4, 2 RBIs; Deme Courtney 2-3. Records: Brookstone 7-5. Next: Brookstone at Macon County, Thursday, 4 p.m.
Comments