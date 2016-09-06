Valley Preps

September 6, 2016 9:20 PM

High school roundup: Narvaez, Blackmon lead Shaw against Hardaway in volleyball

Valley Preps

Local coverage of high school sports

From staff reports

Carla Narvaez had six kills, four aces, two blocks and three digs Tuesday to help lead Shaw to a straight-sets win over Hardaway as Area 1-4A play began.

Kayla Blackmon led Shaw with eight aces. Kianna Greene recorded three kills and five blocks.

Shaw plays at Pike County on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday at Hardaway

Shaw

7

11

Hardaway

25

25

Leaders: Shaw: Kayla Blackmon 8 aces, 1 kill; Carla Narvaez 6 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Kianna Greene 3 kills, 5 blocks; India Roper 2 kills, 1 ace; Raquel Stewart 3 aces. Records: Shaw 17-5, 1-0. Next: Shaw at Pike County, Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

 

Brookstone wins twice

Brookstone won a pair of matches 2-0 over Randolph-Clay and Taylor County on Tuesday.

Catherine Ward led the Lady Cougars with 12 aces and three kills.

Tuesday at Brookstone

Match 1

Randolph-Clay

8

8

Brookstone

25

25

Match 2

Taylor County

8

13

Brookstone

25

25

Leaders: Brookstone Catherine Ward: 12 aces, 3 kills; Lucy Laughbaum: 7 aces; Vivian Swift: 9 aces; Dorothy Holt: 9 assists. Records: NA. Next: NA.

 

Jordan wins twice

Jordan won a pair of match 2-0 over Lamar County and Callaway on Tuesday.

Znyaha Bohnnon had nine aces and eight kills to lead the Lady Red Jackets.

Tuesday

Match 1

Jordan

25

25

Lamar County

12

15

Match 2

Jordan

25

25

Callaway

19

14

Leaders: Jordan Znyaha Bohnnon 9 Aces,8 Kills and Alisia Moore 8 Aces, 4 Kills. Records: Jordan 6-1. Next: Jordan NA.

 

Central 3, Russell County 1

A’tavia Lambert had 11 kills eight blocks and an ace to lead Central to a 3-1 win over Russell County on Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday at Russell County

Central

20

25

25

25

Russell County

25

15

23

22

Leaders: Central Kennedy Stewart: 1 Ace- 1 Block- 14 attacks- 4 Kills; Destiny Gibson: 4 Aces- 9 Attacks- 2 Kills; A’tavia Lambert: 17 Attacks- 11 Kills- 8 Blocks- 1 Ace; Alayshea Thompson: 11 Attacks- 6 Kills; Nakayla Randolph-Moore: 1 Block- 6 Assists- 6 Attacks- 2 Kills. Records: NA. Next: NA.

 

Softball

Brookstone 8, Crawford County 3

Katherine Snavely hit two triples and drove in two runs Tuesday to help lead Brookstone to an 8-3 win over Crawford County.

The Lady Cougars struck for three runs in the first inning to take a 3-1 lead. They added single runs in the second and third innings for a 5-1 lead and cruised to the win.

Zoe Paul gave up three runs on three hits, struck out three and walked three in the complete-game win.

Brookstone plays at Macon County on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Tuesday at Brookstone

Crawford Co.

100

200

0

3

3

0

Brookstone

311

201

X

8

13

1

WP: Zoe Paul. LP: O. Wingo. Top hitters: Brookstone: Katherine Snavely 3-4, 2Rs, 2 3Bs, 2 RBIs; Haley Johnson 2-4, 2Rs, 2B, RBI; Taylors Roos 2-4, 2 RBIs; Deme Courtney 2-3. Records: Brookstone 7-5. Next: Brookstone at Macon County, Thursday, 4 p.m.

 

Related content

Valley Preps

Comments

Videos

Prep Spotlight: Columbus OL William Nana-Fabu

View more video

About Valley Preps

@leprepsports

David Mitchell has covered high schools and athletes in the Bi-City area for three years for the Ledger-Enquirer. Prior to joining the Ledger-Enquirer, Mitchell worked at the Gainesville (Ga.) Times. He is a graduate of Starr’s Mill High School and the University of Georgia.

Sports Videos