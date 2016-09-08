Closer look at Friday night’s games

Jordan vs. Northside
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Kinnett Stadium.
Series record: Northside leads 9-1, including six wins in a row. The last meeting came in 2013, a 26-8 Northside win. Jordan’s lone win came 18-14 in 2007.
Records: Jordan 0-2. Northside 1-1.
Last week: Jordan was idle. Northside lost to Spencer 35-28.
You need to know: Jordan has lost 49-32 to Brookstone and 62-21 to Columbus. … Aaron Maxwell has rushed for 247 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Daren Lewis has passed for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He has rushed for 155 and three scores. DeAndre Snead has caught eight passes for 145 yards and two TDs. Lorzie Meadows has seven catches for 117 yards and one score. … Northside quarterback Stephen Parker has throwns for 311 yards and three TDs. Cordale Scott has four receptions for 123 yards.
Kendrick vs. Spencer
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.
Series record: Kendrick leads 37-7, but Spencer won last year 34-8.
Records: Kendrick 0-3. Spencer 1-1.
Last week: Kendrick lost 21-14 to Shaw. Spencer beat Northside 35-28.
You need to know: Kayleem Bonds leads Kendrick with 232 yards rushing. … Spencer rallied from a 28-6 deficit to down Northside last week. Khalil Thomas threw for three touchdowns. Jaleel Grimes ran for two and threw for another.
Brookstone at Landmark Christian
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Bill Thorn Stadium, Fairburn, Ga.
Series record: Series is tied 4-4 with Brookstone winning the past two meetings, 31-17 in 2009 and 34-14 in 2008.
Records: Brookstone 1-1. Landmark Christian 2-0.
Last week: Brookstone lost 34-13 to First Presbyterian. Landmark Christian beat Stratford Academy 13-3.
You need to know: Brookstone committed six turnovers in the loss against First Presbyterian. Quarterback Russell Blanchard had 123 yards rushing. … Landmark Christian has beaten B.E.S.T. Academy 34-24 and Stratford 13-3.
Marion County at Pacelli
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Diemel Field.
Series record: Marion County leads 8-0, including a 34-7 last season.
Records: Marion County 2-0, 0-0 Region 4-A Div. A. Pacelli 0-2, 0-0.
Last week: Marion County was idle. Pacelli was idle.
You need to know: Mykelle Kelley has rushed for 199 yards and four TDs for Marion County. J.J. Fuller has thrown for 363 yards and four scores. Jalen Tullis has caiught 16 passes for 129 yards and two TDs. … Pacelli’s offense has struggled, scoring just six points in the two losses.
Calvary Christian at Covenant
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Macon, Ga.
Series record: Covenant leads 2-0, including a 49-35 win last year.
Records: Calvary Christian 1-2, 1-0 GICAA West. Covenant 1-2, 0-0.
Last week: Calvary Christian lost 42-17 to Lee-Scott. Covenant beat Sherwood 46-6.
You need to know: Calvary Christian faces another GICAA West foe in Covenant. … Calvary Christian QB Kasen Andrews has thrown for 586 yards and five TDs. His favorite target has been Bryce Andrews, who has 15 catches for 331 yards. Tredrick Wilburn has rushed for 233 yards and a score.
Seminole County at Chattahoochee County
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Panther Stadium, Cusseta, Ga.
Series record: Series tied 1-1. Chattahoochee County won the last meeting, 34-27, in 2009. Seminole County won 68-8 in 2006, Chattahoochee County’s first year of existence.
Records: Seminole County 1-0-1, 1-0 Region 1-A. Chattahoochee County 0-1, 0-0.
Last week: Seminole County tied Early County 7-7. Chattahoochee County was idle after its game at Baconton Charter was postponed due to Hurrican Hermine.
You need to know: Chattahoochee County starts a stretch of nine straight weeks of games, all region contests. … Tyler Walton had 99 yards rushing in Chattahoochee County’s loss to Marion County.
Sidney Lanier at Russell County
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Corbett-Mitchell Stadium, Seale, Ala.
Series record: Sidney Lanier leads 2-0. The last meeting came in 1995, a 36-0 Lanier victory.
Records: Sidney Lanier 2-1, 1-0 Region 2-6A. Russell County 0-3, 0-1.
Last week: Sidney Lanier beat Northview 24-14. Russell County 0-3, 0-1.
You need to know: Russell County has lost each of the last two games by one point to run its losing streak to 25 games.
Lee-Scott at Glenwood
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Sammy Howard Field
Series record: Glenwood leads 18-14, but Lee-Scott won 38-0 last season.
Records: Lee-Scott 1-1, 0-0 Region 1-3A. Glenwood 2-0, 0-0.
Last week: Lee-Scott beat Calvary Christian 42-17. Glenwood beat Northside Methodist 24-10.
You need to know: Kashe Boatner has rushed for 327 yards and four TDs for Glenwood.
