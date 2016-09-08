Valley Preps

September 8, 2016 2:13 PM

Closer look at Thursday night’s games

Valley Preps

Local coverage of high school sports

By Kevin Price

kprice@ledger-enquirer.com

Shaw vs. Harris County

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Kinnett Stadium.

Series record: Shaw leads 10-2, including a 45-40 win last year.

Records: Shaw 1-1. Harris County 1-1.

Last week: Shaw beat Kendrick 21-14. Harris County was idle.

You need to know: Shaw built a 21-0 lead over Kendrick last week, but the Raiders then had to hold on to secure the win. Coach Chuck Stamey said after the game that playing a full 48 minutes was something that his team was still trying to understand how to do. … Cal’Von Harris leads Harris County with 115 yards rushing so far in two games. Quarterback Jordan Griffin has completed 25-of-43 passes for 275 yards. Harris has caught four passes for 86 yards.

 

Columbus vs. Callaway

When: 7 p.m.

Where: A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.

Series record: First meeting.

Records: Columbus 1-1. Callaway 2-0.

Last week: Columbus lost 20-0 to Upson-Lee. Callaway was idle.

You need to know: Columbus scored 62 points in a win over Jordan, then zero in the loss to Upson-Lee. … Quarterback Caleb Bailey had a 70-yard run for the Blue Devils against Upson-Lee, but they couldn’t score. … Callaway has beaten LaGrange 37-6 and Handley (Ala.) 42-28.

 

Smiths Station at R.E. Lee

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala.

Series record: Smiths Station leads 6-0, including a 31-14 win last season.

Records: Smiths Station 1-2, 0-1. R.E. Lee 2-0, 0-0.

Last week: Smiths Station lost 32-14 to Jeff Davis. R.E. Lee was idle.

You need to know: Smiths Station had a 14-3 last week against Jeff Davis then gave up 29 unanswered points. … With a game against rival Central looming next week, this is a huge region game for Smiths Station. … R.E. Lee is scoring 49.5 points a game, 48 in a win over Sidney Lanier and 51 in a win over Park Crossing.

Kevin Price: 706-320-4493, @lesports

Related content

Valley Preps

Comments

Videos

Prep Spotlight: Columbus OL William Nana-Fabu

View more video

About Valley Preps

@leprepsports

David Mitchell has covered high schools and athletes in the Bi-City area for three years for the Ledger-Enquirer. Prior to joining the Ledger-Enquirer, Mitchell worked at the Gainesville (Ga.) Times. He is a graduate of Starr’s Mill High School and the University of Georgia.

Sports Videos