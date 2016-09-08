Closer look at Thursday night’s games

Shaw vs. Harris County
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Kinnett Stadium.
Series record: Shaw leads 10-2, including a 45-40 win last year.
Records: Shaw 1-1. Harris County 1-1.
Last week: Shaw beat Kendrick 21-14. Harris County was idle.
You need to know: Shaw built a 21-0 lead over Kendrick last week, but the Raiders then had to hold on to secure the win. Coach Chuck Stamey said after the game that playing a full 48 minutes was something that his team was still trying to understand how to do. … Cal’Von Harris leads Harris County with 115 yards rushing so far in two games. Quarterback Jordan Griffin has completed 25-of-43 passes for 275 yards. Harris has caught four passes for 86 yards.
Columbus vs. Callaway
When: 7 p.m.
Where: A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.
Series record: First meeting.
Records: Columbus 1-1. Callaway 2-0.
Last week: Columbus lost 20-0 to Upson-Lee. Callaway was idle.
You need to know: Columbus scored 62 points in a win over Jordan, then zero in the loss to Upson-Lee. … Quarterback Caleb Bailey had a 70-yard run for the Blue Devils against Upson-Lee, but they couldn’t score. … Callaway has beaten LaGrange 37-6 and Handley (Ala.) 42-28.
Smiths Station at R.E. Lee
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala.
Series record: Smiths Station leads 6-0, including a 31-14 win last season.
Records: Smiths Station 1-2, 0-1. R.E. Lee 2-0, 0-0.
Last week: Smiths Station lost 32-14 to Jeff Davis. R.E. Lee was idle.
You need to know: Smiths Station had a 14-3 last week against Jeff Davis then gave up 29 unanswered points. … With a game against rival Central looming next week, this is a huge region game for Smiths Station. … R.E. Lee is scoring 49.5 points a game, 48 in a win over Sidney Lanier and 51 in a win over Park Crossing.
