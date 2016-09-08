High school roundup: George, Chadwick lead Northside over Cairo

Hannah George spread three hits over seven innings and Jada Chadwick homered Thursday to lead Northside to a 6-0 win over Cairo.
George struck out nine and walked none in picking up the complete-game win. George also had a triple at the plate.
Gabi Apiag, Sammie Cotton, George and Chadwick each had two hits in the game.
Thursday at Cairo, Ga.
Northside
000
132
0
—
6
12
0
Cairo
000
000
0
—
0
3
4
WP: Hannah George. LP: Jowers. Top hitters: Northside: Jada Chadwick 2-4, R, HR, 2 RBIs; Hannah George 2-4, R, 3B, RBI; Gabi Apiag 2-4, R; Sammie Cotton 2-4, R, RBI. Records: Northside 14-3. Next: Northside hosts Carver, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Brookstone 23,
Macon County 1
Haley Johnson threw a no-hitter and homered to help lead Brookstone to a 23-1 win over Macon County in a game shortened by the mercy rule.
Taylor Roos went 4-4 with two doubles and drove in seven runs.
Johnson struck out six and walked two in the three-inning game.
Thursday at Montezuma, Ga.
Brookstone
(17)42
—
23
16
2
Macon Co.
001
—
1
0
3
WP: Haley Johnson. LP: K. Johnson. Top hitters: Brookstone: Taylor Roos 4-4, 3Rs, 2 2Bs, 7 RBIs; Haley Johnson 3-3, 3Rs, 3 RBIs; Gracie Vasquez 3-4, 3Rs, 2B, 4 RBIs; Ruth Hunter 2-4, R, 3 RBIs. Records: Brookstone 9-5. Next: Brookstone hosts Schley County Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Hardaway 12, Carver 0
Joella Crowell and Josie Arwood each drove in two runs Thursday to lead Hardaway to a 12-0 win over of Carver in a game shortened by the mercy rule.
Arwood allowed just three hits in blanking Carver and picking up the win.
Thursday at Hardaway
Carver
000
0
—
0
3
4
Hardaway
624
X
—
12
6
1
WP: Josie Arwood. LP: NA. Top hitters: Hardaway: Joella Crowell 1-2. 2 RBIs; Destine Gilyard 1-2, RBI; Josie Arwood 1-2, 2 RBIs. Carver: E. Persons 1-2; T. Wilkins 1-2. Records: NA. Next: Hardaway hosts Marion County, Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.
Columbus 15,
Americus-Sumter 0
Ten different Lady Blue Devils drove in runs Thursday as Columbus defeated Americus-Sumter 15-0 in a game shortened by the mercy rule.
Hannah Morales led Columbus by going 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Thursday at Columbus
Americus-Sumter
000
—
0
1
4
Columbus
555
—
15
7
0
WP: Kaleigh Sullivan. LP: Garcia. Top hitters: Columbus Hannah Morales 2-2, 2Rs, RBI; Alyssa Barker 1-3, 2 Rs, RBI; Anna Runyon 1-2, R, RBI. Records: Columbus 11-4. Next: Columbus vs. Mount Zion (at Carrollton, Ga.) today at 4:30 p.m.
Shaw 20, Westover 4
Alex Boeding drove in five runs and Hannah Kennard threw a one-hitter Thursday as Shaw defeated Westover 20-4 in a game shortened by the mercy rule.
Alexus Mckay went 4-for-4 and drove in two runs for Shaw.
Boeding had two triples and scored three runs.
Thursday at Albany, Ga.
Shaw
594
2
—
20
16
2
Westover
040
0
—
4
1
0
WP: Hannah Kennard. LP: J. Pickett. Top hitters: Shaw: Alexus Mckay 4-4, 3Rs, 3B, 2 RBIs; Alex Boeding 2-3, 3Rs, 2 3Bs, 5 RBIs; Kayla Jackson, 3-3, 3Rs, 2B, RBI; Haley Singletary 2-4, 2Rs, 2B, 2 RBIs. Records: Shaw: NA. Next: Shaw hosts Columbus, Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.
Harris County 6,
Chapel Hill 1
Emily Dansby hit a three-run homer and Brooke Wakenigg allowed one run on five hits Thursday as Harris County defeated Chapel Hill 6-1.
Dansby’s homer broke a 3-1 game open in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Thursday at Hamilton, Ga.
Chapel Hill
001
000
0
—
1
5
0
Harris Co.
000
213
X
—
6
8
0
WP: Brooke Wakenigg. LP: Morgan. Top hitters: Harris County: Emily Dansby 1-4, R, HR, 3 RBIs; Brooke Wakenigg 1-3, 2Rs; Morgan Charter 2-3; Lilly Hooper 1-1, R, 2B, BB, RBI. Records: Harris County: NA. Next: Harris County at Mark Moseley Tournament in Augusta, Ga., today and Saturday, teams and time TBA.
