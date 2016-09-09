R.E. Lee uses passing game to soar past Smiths Station

Smiths Station held R.E. Lee’s rushing game in check but had trouble stopping the passing game.
Generals quarterback Michael Huntley completed 18 of 25 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns to lead Robert E. Lee to a 42-14 win over Smiths Station on Thursday night at Cramton Bowl.
Lee (3-0, 1-0 Region 2-7A) had three 100-yard receivers and even pulled off a double-reverse pass for a touchdown. The Generals scored 21 points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Henry Ruggs III finished with 128 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions and added a touchdown pass. Kaniaus Johnson had 121 yards and two scores on five receptions. Marquis Johnson had five catches and 102 yards with a touchdown.
Smiths Station’s Jay Roberts completed 14 of 29 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Joe Lewis had eight carries for 82 yards and a touchdown. Tyson Tolliver also scored for the Panthers. Justin Brown recovered two fumbles.
Smiths Station (1-3, 0-2) hosts Central on Sept. 16 at 8 p.m.
