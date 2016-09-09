High school roundup: Raleigh Williams leads Columbus softball to win

Raleigh Williams drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Columbus a 2-1 win over Mount Zion on Friday in the opener of the Carrollton Tournament.
Columbus trailed 1-0 to start the sixth. Marlisa Scott led off with a walk. After an out, Abby Wynn singled. Emily Davis reached on an error, which allowed Scott to score and tie the game.
Karissa Rubio reached on a bunt to load the bases and set the stage of Williams’ walk-off walk.
Friday at Carrollton
Mt. Zion
001
000
—
1
2
2
Columbus
000
002
—
2
5
0
WP: Avery Hooper. LP: Ackles. Top hitters: Columbus Raleigh Williams 1-2, RBI; Marlisa Scott 2-2, R; Abby Wynn 1-2, R. Records: 12-4. Next: Columbus, vs. Central-Carrollton, late Friday.
Harris 8, Franklin 5
Emily Dansby and Lilly Hooper drove in two runs apiece to lead Harris County to an 8-5 win over Franklin County in an Augusta Tournament.
Friday at Augusta
Harris County
203
300
0
—
8
14
1
Franklin Co.
100
301
0
—
5
11
2
WP: Alanna Banks. LP: NA. Top hitters: Ashleigh Duty 3-3, 3R; Lilly Hooper 2-3, 2R, 2RBI; Hannah Carroll 1-3, RBI; Morgan Cahrter 1-1, R, RBI; Emily Dansby 2-2, 2RBI; Zoe Willis 3-4, R. Records: Harris County 9-2. Next: NA.
Volleyball
Jordan 2, Brooks 0
Znyaha Bohannon had five aces and five kills to lead Jordan to a 2-0 win over Brooks County on Friday.
Friday
Brooks
19
13
Jordan
25
25
Leaders: Jordan Znyaha Bohannon 5 aces, 5 kills. Records: Jordan 7-2, 3-1. Next: Jordan, vs. Hardaway, Monday.
Late Thursday
Volleyball
Central 3, Smiths 1
A’tavia Lamber had nine blocks, six kills, an ace and an assist to lead Central to a 3-1 win over Smiths Station on Thursday.
Thursday at Smiths Station
Central
26
17
25
25
Smiths Station
24
25
22
22
Leaders: Central A’tavia Lambert: 1 Ace- 9 Blocks- 1 Assist- 18 Attacks- 6 Kills; Kennedy Stewart: 2 Aces- 4 Solo Blocks/ 1 Assisted - 14 Attacks- 4 Kills; Destiny Gibson: 2 Aces- 11 Attacks- 2 Kills; Alayshea Thompson: 1 Block- 15 Attacks- 4 Kills; Nakayla Randolph Moore: 2 Solo Blocks/ 2 Assisted- 3 Assists- 8 Attacks- 3 Kills. Records: Central 7-6. Next: Central, home vs. Russell County, 6:30 p.m. Monday.
