Marion County gets off to fast start against Pacelli

Marion County used a big first quarter — 42 points — and rolled to a 56-14 victory over Pacelli at Deimel Field on Friday night.
Key play: The first play of the game was a 90-yard touchdown pass from Marion’s JJ Fuller to Josh Rogers. That set the tone for a 42-point first quarter by the Eagles.
Difference makers: Marion’s JJ Fuller threw five touchdown passes of 90, 59, 50, 30 and 22 yards. For the night he was 9 of 11 for 279 yards and no interceptions.
Individual stats: Marion running back Mykelle Kelley, 56 yards rushing, 2 carries, 2 touchdowns; Marion receiver Jalen Tullis, 4 catches, 130 yards, 2 touchdowns
Pacelli receiver George Gottfried, 3 catches, 73 yards, 1 touchdown; Pacelli running back Michael Herrera, 71 yards rushing, 21 carries
Coach quote: Marion coach Chris Kirksey on quarterback Fuller, “He just started playing a couple of years ago. He’s really progressed and done a good job for us. He’s super smart too, got a 4.0 GPA.”
Player quote: “I had a great night, read the keys, and guys were open,” said Fuller. “The difference was our speed on the outside. We had great blocking and the speed guys did their thing.”
Friday at Diemel Field
Marion County
42
0
7
7
56
Pacelli
0
7
0
7
14
First quarter:
M: JJ Fuller 90 pass to Josh Rogers (Wilfredo Vail-Mendez kick), 11:36
M: Fuller 59 pass to Jalen Tullis (Mendez kick), 8:50
M: Mykelle Kelley 24 run (Mendez kick), 6:34
M: Fuller 50 pass to Tullis (Mendez kick), 3:53
M: Fuller 22 pass to Rogers (Mendez kick), 2:57
M: Kelley 32 run (Mendez kick), 1:11
Second quarter
P: Michael Herrera 3 run (Jake Rehak kick), 1:12
Third quarter
M: Quentez Battle 52 fumble return (Mendez kick), 6:40
Fourth quarter
M: Fuller 31 pass to Hykeem Walton, ((Mendez kick), 5:49
P: George Gottfried 30 pass from Warner Adcock (Rehak kick), :32
Records: Marion 3-0, 1-0 Region 4A, Div. A, Pacelli 0-3, 0-1. Next up: Marion County, at Schley Co., Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. Pacelli, home vs. Tatnall Square Academy, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m.;
