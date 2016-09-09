Running and passing attacks carry Calvary Christian against Covenant

Kasen Andrews ran and threw for touchdowns Friday night as Calvary Christian overwhelmed Covenant 49-12.
Andrews was 7-for-12 for 116 yards in the air. He also had 11 carries for 72 yards.
Tredrick Wilburn had 13 carries for 168 yards, 49 of which came on a long touchdown run in the second quarter.
Cam Green scored touchdowns on runs of 12 and nine yards.
Calvary piled up 282 yards rushing on 32 attempts, and the Knights had a total of 199 yards through the air.
On special teams, Cody Russell had a 90-yard kickoff return following Covenant’s first touchdown in the third quarter.
The defense forced three fumbles in the game.
Calvary (2-2, 2-0 GICAA I-AA) plays at Whitefield Academy on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Friday at Macon, Ga.
Calvary
0
21
14
14
—
49
Covenant
0
0
6
6
—
12
Second quarter
Cal — Cam Green 12 run (Thomas Chappel kick), 5:14
Cal — Kasen Andrews 21 pass to Aaron Christopher (Chappel kick), 3:00
Cal — Tredrick Wilburn 49 run (Chappel kick), 0:09
Third quarter
Cal — Kasen Andrews 3 run (Chappel kick), 6:21
Cov — Cody Farr 8 pass to Andrew Adams (Kick failed), 1:56
Cal — Cody Russell 90 kickoff return (Chappel kick), 1:37
Fourth quarter
Cal — Green 8 run (Sean Wilkinson kick), 9:42
Cov — Cody Farr 4 pass to Andrew Adams (run failed), 3:38
Cal — Jack McCarty 81 pass to Christopher (Wilkinson kick), 1:46
Records: Calvary 2-2, 2-0 GICAA I-AA. Next: Calvary at Whitefield Academy Friday at 7:30 p.m.
