Spencer rallies in fourth quarter for second straight week

Spencer did it for the second straight week.
The Greenwave rallied in the fourth quarter from a 14-6 deficit Friday night to down Kendrick 18-14 at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.
The Greenwave was down 28-6 last week to Northside and rallied for a 35-28 victory.
Key play: Down 14-6 in the early portion of the fourth quarter, Spencer quarterback Khalil Thomas took the game over. After tossing a 10-yard touchdown on a roll out pass to make it a one possession game, Thomas used his legs to put the Greenwave ahead. From the 12, the quarterback scrambled towards the left pylon. Thomas flipped into the end zone, but he fumbled before crossing the goal. However, his teammate Onaje Wheatt fell on the ball for the score to put the Greenwave ahead 18-14.
Difference makers: Khalil Thomas, quarterback, Spencer. Thomas did it all for Spencer on Friday. The quarterback finished 12-for-24 passing on the night with 177 yards and two touchdown passes. He also picked up 15 yards on the ground, including 13 on the go-ahead play.
Cory Calhoun, wide receiver, Spencer. Calhoun was Thomas’ favorite target on the night. The quick wide out had five catches for 68 yards with two touchdowns.
Jemarious Holloway, Kendrick, defensive back. Holloway had the first touchdown of the game. On Spencer’s first drive of the game, the Kendrick defense forced a fumble and Holloway was able to scoop the ball and run for a 51-yard touchdown.
Kayleem Bonds, Kendrick, safety. Bonds had the other touchdown for Kendrick on Friday. After a Thomas ball was tip by a Spencer receiver, the ball found its way into Bonds’ hands. The safety then ran 65 yards for the score.
Individual stats: Spencer – Jaleel Grimes, running back, 23 rushes for 93 yards, interception. Jaharee Mons, running back, seven rushes for 51 yards. Seth Jordan, wide receiver, 4 catches 83 yards. Kendrick – Adayus Robertson, running back, 10 rushes for 18 yards. Swann Tarver, quarterback, 2-for-10, 5 yards.
Coaches quotes: “I just told the guys that we had to stop shooting ourselves in the foot because we were beating ourselves. You can’t win a football game being your worst enemy,” — Spencer coach Pierre Coffey on Spencer’s four first half turnovers.
“I felt like our defense read their keys and played aggressive. We have to find some consistently on offense. We have to find out what we do well.” — Kendrick coach Cedric Ware
Player quote: “I just had to step up and we had to get on the board. It felt good to come from behind, but we have to do better as a whole unit on offense.” — Khalil Thomas, Spencer
Friday at Memorial Stadium
Spencer
0
6
0
12
18
Kendrick
7
7
0
0
14
First Quarter
K—Jemarious Holloway 51 fumble return (Jason Evans kick), 8:07
Second Quarter
K—Kayleem Bonds 65 interception return (Evans kick), 3:49
S—Cory Calhoun 11 pass from Khalil Thomas (Johnotter Hill kick no good), 1:31
Fourth Quarter
S—Calhoun 10 pass from Thomas (pass no good), 10:59
S—Onaje Wheatt fumble recovery in end zone (run no good), 9:58
Records: Spencer, 2-1; Kendrick 0-4. Next: Spencer, Thursday, vs. Dougherty, Kinnett Stadium, 7 p.m.; Kendrick, Sept. 24, vs. Central (Macon), 3 p.m. at Kinnett
