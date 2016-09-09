High school football scores

Georgia
Alexander 69, South Paulding 7
Appling County 41, Douglas County 34
Athens Academy 19, Athens Christian 12
Augusta Christian 34, Westminster-Augusta 17
Augusta Prep 29, Pinewood Christian 27
B.E.S.T. Academy 34, Douglass 31
Benedictine Military 33, Southeast Bulloch 6
Berrien 40, Bacon County 19
Blessed Trinity 24, Creekview 12
Bluffton, S.C. 30, New Hampstead 0
Bowdon 57, Greenville 24
Brantley County 35, Jeff Davis 27
Bremen 40, Trion 7
Brentwood 38, Windsor 20
Brookwood School 49, St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee, Fla. 7
Brunswick 33, Wayne County 17
Burke County 46, Lakeside-Evans 7
Cairo 17, Bainbridge 14
Calvary Day 32, Aquinas 13
Cambridge 40, Chattahoochee 20
Cartersville 31, Westlake 0
Cass 31, Woodland Cartersville 7
Cedar Grove 40, Columbia 0
Cedar Shoals 40, North Oconee 7
Cedartown 20, Pepperell 16
Centennial 31, Alpharetta 30
Central Gwinnett 43, Collins Hill 35
Central-Macon 27, Southwest Macon 20
Cherokee 43, Lambert 36
Chestatee 20, Fannin County 10
Commerce 42, Lakeview Academy 7
Creekside 35, New Manchester 0
Creekside Christian Academy 40, Young Americans 0
Cross Creek 33, Westside-Augusta 0
Dalton 43, Sonoraville 7
Darlington 28, Heard County 14
Discovery 27, Apalachee 10
Dublin 34, Swainsboro 27
Dunwoody 14, North Atlanta 10
Eagle’s Landing 54, Union Grove 21
Eagle’s Landing Christian 45, Hart County 0
East Coweta 42, LaGrange 0
East Hall 47, Johnson-Gainesville 21
East Jackson 28, Oglethorpe County 14
Effingham County 34, South Effingham 7
Etowah 28, Newnan 20
Evans 44, Glenn Hills 14
Fayette County 21, Mundy’s Mill 18
Fellowship Christian School 33, Our Lady of Mercy 6
First Presbyterian Day 56, Hawkinsville 0
Forsyth Central 63, Meadowcreek 28
Gatewood 43, Loganville Christian 0
George Walton 28, Riverside Military Academy 0
Glynn Academy 56, Camden County 7
Gordon Lee 51, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 24
Greenbrier 34, Harlem 9
Greene County 38, Monticello 19
Griffin 53, Upson-Lee 7
Groves 20, Lanier County 14
Habersham Central 21, Franklin County 14
Hebron Christian Academy 19, Providence Christian 7
Heritage-Catoosa 31, North Murray 16
Heritage-Conyers 39, Rockdale County 28
Houston County 41, Veterans 27
Howard 21, Rutland 13
Jefferson County 38, Washington-Wilkes 6
Jenkins County 28, Portal 7
Johns Creek 39, Pope 13
Johnson County 40, Wilkinson County 33
Jones County 49, Locust Grove 27
Kell 33, Rome 30
King’s Ridge 28, Whitefield Academy 7
KIPP Atlanta 42, Osborne 14
LaFayette 35, Gordon Central 18
Lakeside-DeKalb 41, Druid Hills 12
Landmark Christian 44, Brookstone 6
Lee County 36, Americus Sumter 10
Liberty County 32, Jenkins 21
Loganville 21, Eastside 0
Lowndes 37, Shiloh 0
Luella 19, McIntosh 11
Madison County 27, Lumpkin County 7
Marietta 38, Pebblebrook 7
Marion County 56, Pacelli Catholic 14
Marist 13, St. Pius X 0
Mary Persons 45, Forest Park 0
Maynard Jackson 16, North Clayton 6
McEachern 69, Jonesboro 0
McIntosh County Academy 14, Bryan County 0
Metter 35, Claxton 0
Mill Creek 31, Archer 0
Miller Grove 27, Salem 7
Mitchell County 30, Miller County 15
Model 34, Northwest Whitfield 27
Mount de Sales 41, Social Circle 7
Mount Vernon 24, North Cobb Christian 0
Mt. Pisgah Christian 42, Walker 21
Mt. Zion-Carrollton 38, Coosa 33
Murray County 26, Christian Heritage 14
Newton 34, Peachtree Ridge 32
Norcross 38, North Gwinnett 24
North Hall 16, Pickens 8
Northgate 14, Douglas County 13
Northside-Columbus 33, Jordan 27
Northside-Warner Robins 38, Lanier 7
Oconee County 21, Morgan County 0
Paulding County 27, Hiram 21, OT
Peach County 38, Perry 0
Pike County 62, Strong Rock Christian 34
Prince Avenue Christian 47, Towns County 13
Rabun County 49, White County 7
Richmond Academy 28, T.W. Josey 27
Richmond Hill 24, Pierce County 17
Ridgeland 48, Chattooga 7
Robert Toombs 48, Edmund Burke 18
Roswell 34, Colquitt County 3
Sandy Creek 48, Morrow 6
Savannah def. Cedar Creek Christian, Fla., forfeit
Savannah Christian Prep 28, Charlton County 17
Savannah Country Day 42, Johnson-Savannah 6
Schley County 30, Georgia Military 0
Screven County 35, Statesboro 21
Seminole County 45, Chattahoochee County 24
South Atlanta 57, Clarkston 0
South Forsyth 39, South Gwinnett 20
Spalding 32, Lovejoy 26
Spencer 18, Kendrick 14
Sprayberry 47, Campbell 13
Starr’s Mill 28, Chapel Hill 27
Stephens County 41, Flowery Branch 7
Stephenson 41, Southwest DeKalb 7
Stewart County 40, Glascock County 22
Stockbridge 27, Dutchtown 14
Stratford 36, Atkinson County 19
Tattnall County 48, Beach 7
Tattnall Square 41, East Laurens 0
Taylor County 55, Central-Talbotton 6
Temple 56, Armuchee 7
Terrell Academy 41, Southland 27
Thomas County Central 35, Monroe 7
Thomson 38, Pace Academy 10
Toombs County 49, Telfair County 35
Troup County 47, Lamar County 28
Twiggs County 23, Northeast-Macon 0
Union County 45, Andrews, N.C. 20
Valdosta 42, Tift County 13
Villa Rica 17, East Paulding 7
Walnut Grove 34, Monroe Area 7
Ware County 35, Grady 21
Warren County 24, Bradwell Institute 16
Washington 25, Lithia Springs 21
Washington County 40, Baldwin 7
Wesleyan 31, Hapeville 14
West Forsyth 42, Hillgrove 28
West Hall 42, Jackson County 0
West Laurens 28, Vidalia 7
Westover 28, Dougherty 13
Wheeler County 27, Montgomery County 6
Whitewater 19, Banneker 14
Wilcox County 33, Bleckley County 21
Windsor Forest 25, Long County 15
Woodland Stockbridge 37, Hampton 0
Woodstock 49, Kennesaw Mountain 25
Woodward Academy 48, Riverwood 0
Worth County 21, Early County 0
Alabama
Class 7A
Auburn 31, Prattville 14
Bob Jones 48, Sparkman 26
Buckhorn 28, Huntsville 14
Huffman 24, Tuscaloosa County 14
Lee-Montgomery 42, Smiths Station 14
Class 6A
Homewood 13, Wenonah 12
Parker 68, John Carroll Catholic 7
Spanish Fort 43, Robertsdale 0
Class 5A
Briarwood Christian 15, Wenonah 14
Carroll 35, Headland 0
Hayden 14, Curry 0
West Point 42, Springville 10
Class 4A
Bibb County 26, Northside 20
Dale County 25, Alabama Christian 7
Saint James 24, Fultondale 18
Saks 51, White Plains 6
UMS-Wright 14, Andalusia 7
Class 3A
Colbert County 57, Elkmont 10
Mobile Christian 34, Bayside Academy 12
Southside-Selma 50, Beulah 20
Straughn 21, Providence Christian 14
TR Miller 38, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13
Class 2A
Lamar County 24, Mars Hill Bible 18
Ranburne 24, Woodland 0
Section 60, Asbury 0
Tanner 56, Winston County 8
Class 1A
Loachapoka 42, Ellwood Christian 0
Maplesville 56, Highland Home 0
Millry 73, JF Shields 0
Notasulga 39, R.C. Hatch 6
South Lamar 22, Berry 8
