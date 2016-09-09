Valley Preps

September 9, 2016 11:37 PM

High school football scores

Local coverage of high school sports

Georgia

Alexander 69, South Paulding 7

Appling County 41, Douglas County 34

Athens Academy 19, Athens Christian 12

Augusta Christian 34, Westminster-Augusta 17

Augusta Prep 29, Pinewood Christian 27

B.E.S.T. Academy 34, Douglass 31

Benedictine Military 33, Southeast Bulloch 6

Berrien 40, Bacon County 19

Blessed Trinity 24, Creekview 12

Bluffton, S.C. 30, New Hampstead 0

Bowdon 57, Greenville 24

Brantley County 35, Jeff Davis 27

Bremen 40, Trion 7

Brentwood 38, Windsor 20

Brookwood School 49, St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee, Fla. 7

Brunswick 33, Wayne County 17

Burke County 46, Lakeside-Evans 7

Cairo 17, Bainbridge 14

Calvary Day 32, Aquinas 13

Cambridge 40, Chattahoochee 20

Cartersville 31, Westlake 0

Cass 31, Woodland Cartersville 7

Cedar Grove 40, Columbia 0

Cedar Shoals 40, North Oconee 7

Cedartown 20, Pepperell 16

Centennial 31, Alpharetta 30

Central Gwinnett 43, Collins Hill 35

Central-Macon 27, Southwest Macon 20

Cherokee 43, Lambert 36

Chestatee 20, Fannin County 10

Commerce 42, Lakeview Academy 7

Creekside 35, New Manchester 0

Creekside Christian Academy 40, Young Americans 0

Cross Creek 33, Westside-Augusta 0

Dalton 43, Sonoraville 7

Darlington 28, Heard County 14

Discovery 27, Apalachee 10

Dublin 34, Swainsboro 27

Dunwoody 14, North Atlanta 10

Eagle’s Landing 54, Union Grove 21

Eagle’s Landing Christian 45, Hart County 0

East Coweta 42, LaGrange 0

East Hall 47, Johnson-Gainesville 21

East Jackson 28, Oglethorpe County 14

Effingham County 34, South Effingham 7

Etowah 28, Newnan 20

Evans 44, Glenn Hills 14

Fayette County 21, Mundy’s Mill 18

Fellowship Christian School 33, Our Lady of Mercy 6

First Presbyterian Day 56, Hawkinsville 0

Forsyth Central 63, Meadowcreek 28

Gatewood 43, Loganville Christian 0

George Walton 28, Riverside Military Academy 0

Glynn Academy 56, Camden County 7

Gordon Lee 51, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 24

Greenbrier 34, Harlem 9

Greene County 38, Monticello 19

Griffin 53, Upson-Lee 7

Groves 20, Lanier County 14

Habersham Central 21, Franklin County 14

Hebron Christian Academy 19, Providence Christian 7

Heritage-Catoosa 31, North Murray 16

Heritage-Conyers 39, Rockdale County 28

Houston County 41, Veterans 27

Howard 21, Rutland 13

Jefferson County 38, Washington-Wilkes 6

Jenkins County 28, Portal 7

Johns Creek 39, Pope 13

Johnson County 40, Wilkinson County 33

Jones County 49, Locust Grove 27

Kell 33, Rome 30

King’s Ridge 28, Whitefield Academy 7

KIPP Atlanta 42, Osborne 14

LaFayette 35, Gordon Central 18

Lakeside-DeKalb 41, Druid Hills 12

Landmark Christian 44, Brookstone 6

Lee County 36, Americus Sumter 10

Liberty County 32, Jenkins 21

Loganville 21, Eastside 0

Lowndes 37, Shiloh 0

Luella 19, McIntosh 11

Madison County 27, Lumpkin County 7

Marietta 38, Pebblebrook 7

Marion County 56, Pacelli Catholic 14

Marist 13, St. Pius X 0

Mary Persons 45, Forest Park 0

Maynard Jackson 16, North Clayton 6

McEachern 69, Jonesboro 0

McIntosh County Academy 14, Bryan County 0

Metter 35, Claxton 0

Mill Creek 31, Archer 0

Miller Grove 27, Salem 7

Mitchell County 30, Miller County 15

Model 34, Northwest Whitfield 27

Mount de Sales 41, Social Circle 7

Mount Vernon 24, North Cobb Christian 0

Mt. Pisgah Christian 42, Walker 21

Mt. Zion-Carrollton 38, Coosa 33

Murray County 26, Christian Heritage 14

Newton 34, Peachtree Ridge 32

Norcross 38, North Gwinnett 24

North Hall 16, Pickens 8

Northgate 14, Douglas County 13

Northside-Columbus 33, Jordan 27

Northside-Warner Robins 38, Lanier 7

Oconee County 21, Morgan County 0

Paulding County 27, Hiram 21, OT

Peach County 38, Perry 0

Pike County 62, Strong Rock Christian 34

Prince Avenue Christian 47, Towns County 13

Rabun County 49, White County 7

Richmond Academy 28, T.W. Josey 27

Richmond Hill 24, Pierce County 17

Ridgeland 48, Chattooga 7

Robert Toombs 48, Edmund Burke 18

Roswell 34, Colquitt County 3

Sandy Creek 48, Morrow 6

Savannah def. Cedar Creek Christian, Fla., forfeit

Savannah Christian Prep 28, Charlton County 17

Savannah Country Day 42, Johnson-Savannah 6

Schley County 30, Georgia Military 0

Screven County 35, Statesboro 21

Seminole County 45, Chattahoochee County 24

South Atlanta 57, Clarkston 0

South Forsyth 39, South Gwinnett 20

Spalding 32, Lovejoy 26

Spencer 18, Kendrick 14

Sprayberry 47, Campbell 13

Starr’s Mill 28, Chapel Hill 27

Stephens County 41, Flowery Branch 7

Stephenson 41, Southwest DeKalb 7

Stewart County 40, Glascock County 22

Stockbridge 27, Dutchtown 14

Stratford 36, Atkinson County 19

Tattnall County 48, Beach 7

Tattnall Square 41, East Laurens 0

Taylor County 55, Central-Talbotton 6

Temple 56, Armuchee 7

Terrell Academy 41, Southland 27

Thomas County Central 35, Monroe 7

Thomson 38, Pace Academy 10

Toombs County 49, Telfair County 35

Troup County 47, Lamar County 28

Twiggs County 23, Northeast-Macon 0

Union County 45, Andrews, N.C. 20

Valdosta 42, Tift County 13

Villa Rica 17, East Paulding 7

Walnut Grove 34, Monroe Area 7

Ware County 35, Grady 21

Warren County 24, Bradwell Institute 16

Washington 25, Lithia Springs 21

Washington County 40, Baldwin 7

Wesleyan 31, Hapeville 14

West Forsyth 42, Hillgrove 28

West Hall 42, Jackson County 0

West Laurens 28, Vidalia 7

Westover 28, Dougherty 13

Wheeler County 27, Montgomery County 6

Whitewater 19, Banneker 14

Wilcox County 33, Bleckley County 21

Windsor Forest 25, Long County 15

Woodland Stockbridge 37, Hampton 0

Woodstock 49, Kennesaw Mountain 25

Woodward Academy 48, Riverwood 0

Worth County 21, Early County 0

Alabama

Class 7A

Auburn 31, Prattville 14

Bob Jones 48, Sparkman 26

Buckhorn 28, Huntsville 14

Huffman 24, Tuscaloosa County 14

Lee-Montgomery 42, Smiths Station 14

Class 6A

Homewood 13, Wenonah 12

Parker 68, John Carroll Catholic 7

Spanish Fort 43, Robertsdale 0

Class 5A

Briarwood Christian 15, Wenonah 14

Carroll 35, Headland 0

Hayden 14, Curry 0

West Point 42, Springville 10

Class 4A

Bibb County 26, Northside 20

Dale County 25, Alabama Christian 7

Saint James 24, Fultondale 18

Saks 51, White Plains 6

UMS-Wright 14, Andalusia 7

Class 3A

Colbert County 57, Elkmont 10

Mobile Christian 34, Bayside Academy 12

Southside-Selma 50, Beulah 20

Straughn 21, Providence Christian 14

TR Miller 38, Hillcrest-Evergreen 13

Class 2A

Lamar County 24, Mars Hill Bible 18

Ranburne 24, Woodland 0

Section 60, Asbury 0

Tanner 56, Winston County 8

Class 1A

Loachapoka 42, Ellwood Christian 0

Maplesville 56, Highland Home 0

Millry 73, JF Shields 0

Notasulga 39, R.C. Hatch 6

South Lamar 22, Berry 8

Valley Preps

