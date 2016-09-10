Russell County’s misfortunes continue in 42-14 loss to Lanier

Russell County coach Dwight Jones fell to his knees in frustration.
His defense was a play away from forcing Lanier to turn the ball over on downs at the Warriors’ 11-yard line with less than a minute to go in the first half.
Coach Jones’ defense played well through the first 24 minutes despite spending the majority of the half on the field.
Going into break having held Lanier to two scores would have given a Russell County team looking to end a 25-game losing streak an emotional lift.
It wasn’t meant to be as Lanier quarterback James Foster hit a wide-open Da’Coreyon Johnson in the end zone for the score. The duo accounted for all three of their team’s first half touchdowns and would add a fourth late in the game.
Foster finished the game 12 of 24 for 141 yards with five touchdowns. Johnson had six receptions for 67 yards with four scores.
“We didn’t play with a whole lot of emotion in the first half and when you aren’t real athletic you have to throw everything you have against them,” Jones said. “We didn’t do that.”
After scoring on a quick six-play, 40-yard scoring drive to open the third quarter, Lanier had the benefit of a 28-0 head start when a series of errors briefly opened the door for a Russell County comeback.
A personal foul and unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Lanier’s put Russell County inside the 10-yard line where Jalen Mitchell scored from three yards out. Lanier fumbled the ensuing kickoff with the ball taking an unlikely bounce off a defender to give Russell County possession back at the goal line.
Corey Person scored three players later to send the home crowd into a frenzy.
Russell County’s defense forced Lanier to punt adding to the momentum, but the good vibes vanished when Marcus Cole picked off quarterback Keyshawn Stevenson at midfield, returning the interception 46-yards for a touchdown.
“You just don’t want to quit and that’s what we keep saying — keep fighting, keep fighting” Jones said. “We didn’t quit. We gave up two late, but everybody contributed.”
Russell County struggled on the offensive side of the ball for much of the night with all three of its first downs in the opening half coming on a single drive.
Stevenson completed three straight passes to get Russell County down to Lanier’s 2-yard line. The offense went backwards from there with Lanier tackling Diondre Crawford behind the line of scrimmage on first and second down.
Russell County turned the ball over on downs after Stevenson had to throw it out of the back of the end zone on fourth down. Stephenson finished the night 5 of 12 for 75 yards with an interception.
Friday at Russell County High School
Lanier — 6-14-8-14-42
Russell County — 0-0-14-0-14
First Quarter
L – Da’Coreyon Johnson 9 pass from James Foster (William Mahone kick failed), 6:40
Second Quarter
L – Johnson 11 pass from Foster (two-point conversion), 11:23
L – Johnson 11 pass from Foster (Mahone kick failed), 0:35
Third Quarter
L – Antwan Burnett 1 yard from Foster (two-point conversion), 7:30
R – Jalen Mitchell 3 run (Carlons San Pedro kick), 3:00
R – Corey Person 9 run (Pedro kick), 1:56
Fourth Quarter
L - Marcus Cole 46 interception (two-point conversion), 8:32
L – Johnson 22 pass from Foster (Mahone kick failed), 0:22
Michael Niziolek: 334-332-8572, mniziolek@ledger-enquirer.com, @wareagleextra
