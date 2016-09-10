Glenwood makes late rally against rival Lee-Scott

Brandon Moseley passed to Cameron O’Neill for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds to play as Glenwood made up a 13-point deficit to beat rival Lee-Scott 35-34 on Friday night at Sammy Howard field.
Glenwood scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes for their third straight win.
Key play: With 1:35 left to play, the Warriors had the ball fourth-and-3 on the Gators’ 43-yard line and chose to go for the first down. Lee Scott’s Buck Dean was stopped for a 1-yard gain.
Difference makers: Glenwood quarterback Brandon Mosley had pass completions of 20 yards and 5 yards and runs for 18 yards in the final drive that won the contest. He finished with 9 carries for 58 yards rushing and had 18 of 28 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns.
Individual stats: Glenwood — John Burnett 12 rushed for 78 yards and 2 touchdowns and two catches for 14 yards, Tripp Day had 8 catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns, Cameron O’Neill had 4 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. Lee Scott — Dean had 20 rushes for 134 yards and three touchdowns.
Coach quote: “I knew they were going to go for it on fourth down, they had already done it several times in the game,” said Glenwood coach Jason Gibson. “We had used up all our timeouts and I felt that if we could make a play we had a chance to win it and our defense made a play.”
“When we went down by 13, I told the team we were going to go down and score and then get the ball back and that’s what we did.”
Player quote: “We were all arguing about who should get the ball and the coach called the Whip play and I really had weapons all around and just had to get the ball in the hands of our receivers because we have six guys that can go get the ball.” — Brandon Moseley.
Friday Night at Sammy Howard Field
Lee Scott
6
6
8
14
34
Glenwood
0
7
7
21
35
First Quarter
LS-Buck Dean 6 run (kick failed), 4:10
Second Quarter
G-Tripp Day 3 pass from Brandon Moseley (Thomas Camacho kick), 4:46
LS-Mitchell Sanders 70 pass from Turk Pettit (pass failed)
Third Quarter
LS-Dean 36 run (Sanders run), 6:09
G-Day 18 pass from Moseley (Camacho kick), 4:51
Fourth Quarter
LS-Pettit 5 run (Nathan Freeman run), 11:56
G-John Burnett 2 run (Camacho kick), 8:05
LS-Dean 6 run (kick failed) 4:34
G-Burnett 1 run (Camacho kick), 1:54
G-Cameron O’Neill 5 pass from Moseley (Camacho kick), 0:13
Next Game-Glenwood (3-0) versus Tuscaloosa Academy in Tuscaloosa. Lee Scott (1-2), NA.
