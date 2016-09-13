Shaw, Northside remain unbeaten in area

Shaw and Northside remained unbeaten in Area 1-4A play with wins on Tuesday.
Shaw beat both Americus-Sumter and Carver 2-0. Northside did the same.
Kayla Blackmon led the Lady Raiders with 14 aces and six kills.
Katie Jordan had 25 kills, five digs and three aces to lead Northside.
Shaw and Northside are both 3-0 in the area. Columbus has yet to play an area match.
Shaw, Northside and Columbus have a tri-match on Tuesday at Shaw.
Match 1
Carver
8
21
Northside
25
25
Match 2
Shaw
25
25
Americus-Sumter
2
5
Match 3
Americus-Sumter
3
8
Northside
25
25
Match 4
Shaw
25
25
Carver
15
17
Leaders: Shaw Kayla Blackmon 14 Aces 6 kills; Carla Narvaez 8 kills 8 digs 1 block; Kianna Greene 5 kills 5 blocks; India Roper 4 Aces 2 kills. Northside Caroline Irving: 5 aces; 27 assists; Katie Jordan: 25 kills; 3 aces; 5 digs; Emily Hendricks: 7 kills; 6 aces; 1 block; Nevaeh Edwards: 3 aces; 9 kills; 7 digs. Records: Shaw 19-6, 3-0 Area 1-4A. Northside 18-11, 3-0. Next: Shaw, at Smiths Station, Thursday, 6 p.m. Northside, at Northgate, Wednesday.
Softball
Columbus 18, Shaw 1
Erin Smith hit a three-run homer to lead Columbus to an 18-1 victory over Shaw on Tuesday.
Raleigh Williams went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Marlisa Scott went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Emily Davis also had a pair of hits.
Alexus McKay had a double and scored for Shaw.
Tuesday at Shaw
Columbus
316
8
—
19
11
1
Shaw
000
1
—
1
2
7
WP: Avery Hooper. LP: Kennard. Top hitters: Columbus Raleigh Williams 2-4, 2R, 4RBI; Alyssa Barker 1-2, 3R; Karissa Rubio 1-1, 2B, R, RBI; Erin Smith 1-2, HR, 2R, 3RBI; Marlisa Scott 2-4, 2B, 2R, 3RBI; Avery Hooper 1-1, RBI; Emily Davis 2-3, 2R, RBI; Lindsey Sanders 1-2, 2R, RBI. Shaw Alexus McKay 1-2, 2B, R; Neveah Evans 1-1, 2B. Records: Columbus 14-7. Next: Columbus, at Hardaway, Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Shaw, home vs. Carver, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.
Northside 15, Carver 0
Kayson Boatner and Sammie Cotton knocked in three runs apiece to lead Northside to a 15-0 victory over Carver on Tuesday.
Boatner had a pair of hits, including a double.
Tuesday at Northside
Carver
000
—
0
0
1
Northside
(11)31
—
15
9
0
WP: Kayson Boatner. LP: Dickenson. Top hitters: Kennedi Bedell 1-1, 3R, RBI; Hannah George 1-2, RBI; Jordan Wells 1-1, R, RBI; Kayson Boatner 2-2, 2B, 3RBI; Ciara Jesus 1-1, 2B, 3R, RBI; Sammie Cotton 1-2, R, 3RBI; Emily Holmes 1-2, 2B, R. Records: Northside 15-3. Next: Carver, at Shaw, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.; Northside, at Columbus, Tuesday, 4:30 p.m..
Schley County 12, Brookstone 2
Leslie Harris had a double and an RBI for Brookstone, which lost 12-2 to Schley County.
Tuesday at Brookstone
Schley
262
20
—
12
11
3
Brookstone
200
00
—
2
5
2
WP: Zoe Paul. LP: Frazier. Top hitters: Brookstone Haley Johnson 1-3, R; Leslie Harris 1-2, 2B, RBI; Katherine Snavely 1-2, 2B; Zoe Paul 2-2. Records: Brookstone 9-6. Next: Brookstone, at Manchester, Thursday, 5 p.m.
Cross Country
Columbus, Brookstone win cross country meets
The Columbus and Brookstone cross country teams won races at Kinnett Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
The Columbus boys won with 31 points with Northside finishing second with 36.
Columbus’ Alex Salgado won the individual title with a time of 18 minutes, 19.91 seconds. Northside’s Jonathan Myrthil finished third in 19:47.83.
The Columbus girls won with 37 points with Northside second with 41.
Shaw’s Semia Houston won with a time of 23:02.13. Northside’s Marisa Gonzalez came in second in 23:44.11.
In the other races, the Brookstone boys won with 39 points with Jordan second with 70.
Brookstone’s Sid Saber won with a time of 19:20.70.
The Brookstone girls won with 15 points with Hardaway second with 49.
Brookstone’s Abbie Dillon won with a time of 24:26.99.
Late Monday Volleyball
Central 3,
Russell County 1
Destin Smith had 11 assists and four aces to lead Central to a 3-1 win over Russell County on Monday night.
Monday
Central
22
25
25
25
Russell County
25
14
13
23
Leaders: Central Destin Smith: 4 Aces- 11 Assists- 1 Dink; Alayshea Thompson: 2 Aces- 1 Block- 8 Attacks- 3 Kills; A’tavia Lambert: 6 Blocks- 10 Attacks- 5 Kills; Jakiya Sellers: 3 Blocks- 3 Attacks- 3 Kills; Nakayla Randolph-Moore: 17 Assists- 1 Block- 2 Aces. Records: Central 8-6. Next: Central, home vs. Auburn, Thursday, 7 p.m.
