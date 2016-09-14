High school roundup: Jordan rallies against Shaw in softball

Jordan rallied for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning Wednesday and held on to defeat Shaw 12-10.
Shaw held an 8-4 lead going into the bottom of the fourth.
Tamia Kelley went 3-for-4 and drove in a run to lead Jordan.
Alexus McKay homered and drove in three runs for Shaw.
Taylor gave up 10 runs on 16 hits but got the complete-game win.
Hannah Kinnard allowed 12 runs on eight hits but had nine walks. She took the loss.
Seven different Jordan players were able to draw walks.
Wednesday at Jordan
Shaw
106
102
0
—
10
16
0
Jordan
103
701
x
—
12
8
0
WP: Taylor Thompson. LP: Hannah Kinnard. Top hitters: Shaw: Alex Boeding 3-4, R, 2B, 2 RBIs; Hannah Kinnard 3-4, 3Rs, 3B; Alexus McKay 2-4, 2Rs, HR, 3 RBIs; Kayla Jackson 2-3, R, RBI; Haley Singletary 2-4, RBI. Jordan: Naiah Kelley 2-3, 3Rs, RBI; Tamia Kelley 3-4,R, RBI; Kaniya Lattimore 2-3, 2Rs, RBI. Records: NA. Next: Shaw hosts Carver today at 4:30 p.m. Jordan at Macon County, Monday, 5 p.m.
Late Tuesday
Harris County 8, Warner Robins 0
Brooke Wakenigg and Sydney Shackleford held Warner Robins to just two hits in an 8-0 win on Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers scored three runs in the third inning and four runs in the fourth inning to take command of the game.
Wakenigg went 1-for-2 at the plate and drove in three runs.
Zoe Willis went 2-for-3 and drove in a run.
Harris County hosts Veterans today at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday at Warner Robins, Ga.
Harris Co.
003
41
—
8
8
0
Warner Robins
000
00
—
0
2
2
WP: Brooke Wakenigg. LP: C. Walker. Top hitters: Harris County: Brooke Wakenigg 1-2, 3 RBIs; Emily Dansby 2-2, R; Zoe Willis 2-3, 2Rs, RBI. Records: Harris County 11-3. Next: Harris County hosts Veterans today at 5:30 p.m.
