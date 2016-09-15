Valley Preps

September 15, 2016

Selling home games a lucrative business for local high schools

By Kevin Price

kprice@ledger-enquirer.com

Want to watch Hardaway and Jordan play their respective home games on Friday night. Gas up the car because neither the Hawks nor the Red Jackets will be playing in town.

Hardaway and Jordan, along with Kendrick and Columbus, combined to sell eight of their home games for a total of $31,200.

Hardaway will be playing its home game at Cairo. The Hawks are receiving $5,000 from Cairo to play the game at West Thomas Stadium, the home of the Syrupmakers.

Meanwhile, Jordan will be playing its home game at Manchester. The Red Jackets are also getting $5,000.

“The No. 1 reason is financial,” Muscogee County School District system-wide athletic director Jeff Battles said. “All sports programs are self-funded. Gate money from home football games helps every program, especially the non-revenue sports. The costs of officials, security, etc., continues to go up.”

Columbus averaged making $4,354 per home game last season, while Hardaway averaged $1,755, Jordan $468 and Kendrick $153.

Hardaway had also sold a game to Lee County for $7,500, but that contest, which scheduled for Sept. 2, was canceled due to Hurricane Hermine.

Jordan’s game against Manchester is one of four games the Red Jackets sold for a total of $13,500.

Kendrick sold two games for $7,700, and Columbus sold one for $5,000.

The MCSD refused to allow the athletic directors or coaches at Haradway, Jordan, Kendrick and Columbus to address the issue.

Battles said the $13,500 Jordan is scheduled to make for selling its home games will account for about 50 percent of the school’s athletic budget, while Kendrick will cover about a third of its budget, Hardaway about 25 percent and Columbus about 10 percent.

“The money they get from selling these games is dispersed throughout the athletic departments, and the money goes to pay bills,” Battles said. “Schools will still need to have fund-raisers like Jordan is doing to buy new uniforms, however.”

Region disadvantage?

Six of the eight games sold are region contests, meaning the outcomes of those games will affect various region standings and playoff berths.

Cairo is in the same region (1-4A) as Columbus, Hardaway as well as Carver and Northside. Carver and Northside have regular-scheduled games at Cairo later this season.

Both of Kendrick’s sold games to Peach County and Jackson are Region 4-3A games. There are no other MCSD teams in 4-3A.

Jordan’s games sold to Heard County and Callaway are Region 5-2A contests. Spencer is also in 5-2A.

Battles said he didn’t think other teams in the region are affected by the selling of region contests.

“I don’t want to say it is unfair,” Battles said. “Tucker sold a game to Colquitt County earlier this year, then went down there and beat them.

“This is not something out of the ordinary. I don’t think it is an advantage or disadvantage for region teams. Some programs need to do this. Carver and Northside will bring in big enough crowds that they will make enough money from the gates.

“If you are good enough, you will win at home or away.”

Kevin Price: 706-320-4493, @lesports

Home away from home

Jordan

Date

Opponent

Payment

Sept. 16

Manchester

$5,000

Sept. 23

Upson-Lee

$4,500

Oct. 21

Heard County

$2,000

Nov. 4

Callaway

$2,000

Total

$13,500

 

Kendrick

Date

Opponent

Payment

Oct. 21

Peach County

$3,500

Oct. 28

Jackson

$4,200

Total

$7, 700

 

*Hardaway

Date

Opponent

Payment

Sept. 16

Cairo

$5,000

Total

$5,000

 

Columbus

Date

Opponent

Payment

Oct. 28

Cairo

$5,000

Total

$5,000

* Hardaway was also set to get $7,500 from Lee County for a game on Sept. 2, but that game was canceled due to Hurricane Hermine.

