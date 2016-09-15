Valley Preps

High school roundup: Wakenigg leads Harris to win over Veterans

From staff reports

Brooke Wakenigg spread five hits over seven innings Thursday as Harris County edged Veterans 2-1.

Wakenigg struck out five and walked none in the complete-game win.

Lilly Hooper and Wakenigg drove in runs in the win. Ashliegh Duty and Wakenigg scratched out the only two hits for Harris County.

Thursday at Hamilton, Ga.

Veterans

001

000

0

1

5

2

Harris Co.

000

002

x

2

2

1

WP: Brooke Wakenigg. LP: West. Top hitters: Harris County: Ashliegh Duty 1-2, R; Broooke Wakenigg 1-3, RBI; Lilly Hooper 0-1, BB, RBI. Records: Harris County 12-3. Next: Harris County at Brookwood Invitational, Friday and Saturday, TBA.

 

Columbus 21, Hardaway 1

Columbus broke open a close game with eight runs in the fourth inning and 10 in the fifth Thursday to defeat Hardaway 21-1.

Marlisa Scott went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a homer and drove in six runs for Columbus.

Thursday at Hardaway

Columbus

102

8(10)

21

15

2

Hardaway

100

00

1

1

2

WP: Kaleigh Sullivan. LP: Josie Arwood. Top hitters: Columbus: Marlisa Scott 3-4, 3Rs, 2 2Bs, HR, 6 RBI; Rowan Stuckey 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Kaleigh Sullivan 2-5, 3 RBI. Karissa Rubio 2-4, R, 3 RBI. Records: Columbus 15-7. Next: Columbus hosts Northside, Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.

 

Brookstone 10,

Manchester 1

Leslie Harris went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs Thursday to power Brookstone to a 10-1 win over Manchester.

Zoe Paul allowed just two hits to get the win.

Thursday at Manchester, Ga.

Brookstone

201

43

10

14

0

Manchester

000

01

1

2

2

WP: Zoe Paul. LP: M. Bishop. Top hitters: Brookstone: Leslie Harris 4-4, 3Rs, 2B, 3 RBI; Haley Johnson 2-4, 2Rs; Marty Laughbaum 2-4, 2Rs; Katherine Snavely 2-4, 2 RBI; Lynn Pearson 2-3, 2Rs, 2 2Bs. Records: Brookstone 10-6. Next: Brookstone hosts Hawkinsville, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

 

Volleyball

Auburn 3, Central 0

Auburn defeated Central Thursday in straight sets.

Thursday at Central

Auburn

25

25

25

Central

20

21

17

Leaders: NA. Records: Central 8-7. Next: Central at Enterprise, Ala., tournament, Saturday, TBA.

Late Wednesday

Volleyball

Northside wins two matches

Katie Jordan had three aces and 25 kills to lead Northside to wins over Northgate and Landmark.

Wednesday at Northgate

Match 1

Northside

25

25

Northgate

20

21

Match 2

Northside

10

26

25

Landmark

25

24

22

Leaders: Northside: Katie Jordan 3 aces, 25 kills, 8 digs; Nevaeh Edwards 3 aces, 18 kills, 9 digs, 3 blocks; Caroline Irving 2 aces, 48 assists, 10 digs, 1 kill; Sarah Bauchman 8 kills, 6 blocks; Emily Hendricks 6 kills, 5 blocks, 3 aces. Records: Northside 20-11. Next: Northside at Panama City Tournament, Saturday, TBA.

 

Columbus 3,

Americus-Sumter 0

Madison Zeller had seven kills and three aces Wednesday to lead Columbus to a win over Americus-Sumter.

Wednesday

Columbus

25

25

25

Americus-Sumter

9

10

9

Leaders: Columbus: Madison Zeller 7 kills, 3 aces; Nyah Whittlesey 4 kills, 5 aces; Jha'Meisheia Griffin 6 kills; Tierra White 5 kills; Emilee McCormick 9 aces, 2 kills. Records: Columbus 25-8 (1-0). Next: Columbus at Lakepoint Tournament, Saturday, TBA.

Softball

Marion County 13,

Hardaway 6

Josie Arwood went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in four runs Wednesday, but Marion County won 13-6.

Wednesday at Hardaway

Marion Co.

042

131

2

13

12

2

Hardaway

130

000

2

6

6

4

WP: A. White. LP: Marchel Johnson. Top hitters: Hardaway: Josie Arwood 2-3, 2B, 4 RBIs; Aiyannah Taylor 2-3, 3 Rs. Marion: C. Jones 1-1; A. White 3-4. Records: NA.

