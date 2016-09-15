High school roundup: Wakenigg leads Harris to win over Veterans

Brooke Wakenigg spread five hits over seven innings Thursday as Harris County edged Veterans 2-1.
Wakenigg struck out five and walked none in the complete-game win.
Lilly Hooper and Wakenigg drove in runs in the win. Ashliegh Duty and Wakenigg scratched out the only two hits for Harris County.
Thursday at Hamilton, Ga.
Veterans
001
000
0
—
1
5
2
Harris Co.
000
002
x
—
2
2
1
WP: Brooke Wakenigg. LP: West. Top hitters: Harris County: Ashliegh Duty 1-2, R; Broooke Wakenigg 1-3, RBI; Lilly Hooper 0-1, BB, RBI. Records: Harris County 12-3. Next: Harris County at Brookwood Invitational, Friday and Saturday, TBA.
Columbus 21, Hardaway 1
Columbus broke open a close game with eight runs in the fourth inning and 10 in the fifth Thursday to defeat Hardaway 21-1.
Marlisa Scott went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a homer and drove in six runs for Columbus.
Thursday at Hardaway
Columbus
102
8(10)
—
21
15
2
Hardaway
100
00
—
1
1
2
WP: Kaleigh Sullivan. LP: Josie Arwood. Top hitters: Columbus: Marlisa Scott 3-4, 3Rs, 2 2Bs, HR, 6 RBI; Rowan Stuckey 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Kaleigh Sullivan 2-5, 3 RBI. Karissa Rubio 2-4, R, 3 RBI. Records: Columbus 15-7. Next: Columbus hosts Northside, Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.
Brookstone 10,
Manchester 1
Leslie Harris went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs Thursday to power Brookstone to a 10-1 win over Manchester.
Zoe Paul allowed just two hits to get the win.
Thursday at Manchester, Ga.
Brookstone
201
43
—
10
14
0
Manchester
000
01
—
1
2
2
WP: Zoe Paul. LP: M. Bishop. Top hitters: Brookstone: Leslie Harris 4-4, 3Rs, 2B, 3 RBI; Haley Johnson 2-4, 2Rs; Marty Laughbaum 2-4, 2Rs; Katherine Snavely 2-4, 2 RBI; Lynn Pearson 2-3, 2Rs, 2 2Bs. Records: Brookstone 10-6. Next: Brookstone hosts Hawkinsville, Tuesday, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Auburn 3, Central 0
Auburn defeated Central Thursday in straight sets.
Thursday at Central
Auburn
25
25
25
Central
20
21
17
Leaders: NA. Records: Central 8-7. Next: Central at Enterprise, Ala., tournament, Saturday, TBA.
Late Wednesday
Volleyball
Northside wins two matches
Katie Jordan had three aces and 25 kills to lead Northside to wins over Northgate and Landmark.
Wednesday at Northgate
Match 1
Northside
25
25
Northgate
20
21
Match 2
Northside
10
26
25
Landmark
25
24
22
Leaders: Northside: Katie Jordan 3 aces, 25 kills, 8 digs; Nevaeh Edwards 3 aces, 18 kills, 9 digs, 3 blocks; Caroline Irving 2 aces, 48 assists, 10 digs, 1 kill; Sarah Bauchman 8 kills, 6 blocks; Emily Hendricks 6 kills, 5 blocks, 3 aces. Records: Northside 20-11. Next: Northside at Panama City Tournament, Saturday, TBA.
Columbus 3,
Americus-Sumter 0
Madison Zeller had seven kills and three aces Wednesday to lead Columbus to a win over Americus-Sumter.
Wednesday
Columbus
25
25
25
Americus-Sumter
9
10
9
Leaders: Columbus: Madison Zeller 7 kills, 3 aces; Nyah Whittlesey 4 kills, 5 aces; Jha'Meisheia Griffin 6 kills; Tierra White 5 kills; Emilee McCormick 9 aces, 2 kills. Records: Columbus 25-8 (1-0). Next: Columbus at Lakepoint Tournament, Saturday, TBA.
Softball
Marion County 13,
Hardaway 6
Josie Arwood went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in four runs Wednesday, but Marion County won 13-6.
Wednesday at Hardaway
Marion Co.
042
131
2
—
13
12
2
Hardaway
130
000
2
—
6
6
4
WP: A. White. LP: Marchel Johnson. Top hitters: Hardaway: Josie Arwood 2-3, 2B, 4 RBIs; Aiyannah Taylor 2-3, 3 Rs. Marion: C. Jones 1-1; A. White 3-4. Records: NA.
Comments