September 16, 2016 4:47 PM

Closer look at Saturday’s games

Spencer vs. Dougherty

By Kevin Price

kprice@ledger-enquirer.com

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Kinnett Stadium.

Series record: Dougherty leads 2-0 with the most recent game coming in 1997.

Records: Spencer 2-1. Dougherty 0-2.

Last week: Spencer beat Kendrick 18-14. Dougherty lost to Westover 28-13.

You need to know: This game was originally scheduled to be played on Thursday, but it was postponed to Saturday morning. … Spencer has had to rally for each of its two wins, first against Northside then against Kendrick. … Dougherty has had seven straight losing seasons. The Trojans’ last winning season came in 2008 under Charles Flowers, the former Shaw head coach. … Current Dougherty coach Corey Joyner is 6-33 in his four-plus seasons.

Chattahoochee County at Mitchell County

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Centennial Stadium, Camilla, Ga.

Series record: First meeting.

Records: Chattahoochee County 0-2, 0-1 Region 1-A. Mitchell County 3-0, 2-0.

Last week: Chattahoochee County lost 45-24 to Seminole County. Mitchell County beat Miller County 30-15.

You need to know: Chattahoochee County is still looking for its first win under Drew Fowler. In addition to last week’s defeat, the Panthers also lost 35-14 to Marion County.

Sports Videos