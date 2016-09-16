Calvary’s offense bogs down at Whitefield Academy

Will Fulks ran for two touchdowns and Calvary Christian’s offense bogged down as Whitefield Academy defeated the Knights 24-7.
Calvary fell behind 14-0 in the second quarter before Kasen Andrews hit Cody Russell on an 8-yard pass to make it 14-7, but that was the end of the scoring for Calvary.
Andrews was 16-for-36 through the air for 116 yards and a touchdown.
Cam Green led the Knights on the ground but had just five carries for 46 yards.
Calvary was forced to punt eight times during the game.
Calvary will host Life Christian Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Friday at Mableton, Ga.
Calvary
0
0
7
0
—
7
Whitefield
0
7
7
10
—
24
Second quarter
W — Will Fulks 4 run (Mathew Sumlin kick), 8:33
Third quarter
W — Luke Persons 38 pass to Coby Gregory (Sumlin kick), 8:28
C — Kasen Andrews 8 pass Cody Russell (Thomas Chappel kick), 0:39
Fourth quarter
W — Fulks 53 run (Sumlin kick), 8:57
W — William Hellier FG 24
Records: Calvary 2-3, 2-0. Next: Calvary hosts Life Christian, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Comments